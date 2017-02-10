P13-pay hike for CV workers

CEBU CITY — Workers in the Central Visayas region just got a pre-Valentines gift in the form of a PhP13 pay hike courtesy of a Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) decision, sunstar.com.ph reported Tuesday, February 7.

The adjustment in wages will increase the minimum wage in region from PhP353 last year to PhP366. The effectivity of the new wage order will still be decided by the RTWPB when it reconvenes on February 13.

The RTWPB-Central Visayas also approved the increase of a kasambahay, or househelper, salary from P2,500 to P3,000. Under the law, a kasambahay must also be a member of Pag-IBIG Fund, Philhealth and Social Security System. Tomongha said the adjustment was based on eroding purchasing power of workers because the value of P1 is now down to P0.73.

By: Sam Bautista