Overworked Miss U Candidates

The heat is on nga sa Miss Universe 2016 na kung saan dahil sa sobrang ‘init’ ng kanilang activities ay ilang kandidata na ang napabalitang nagkasakit, hinimatay at hindi nakapunta sa kanilang respective activities dahil sa kulang na rin sa pahinga at tulog.
Wala kaming alam kung ganito rin ang situation in the past nang i-hold ito sa ibang bansa, but it seems, dito sa ating bansa ay ang dami nilang commitments to the point na ganito na nga ang nangyayari.
Well, walang masama na sulitin ang gastos sa pagdala dito sa ating bansa nang pinaka-prestigious beauty pageant in the world para ma-explore nang husto ang beauty and tourism potentials ng ating bansa, pero, hello, health is still the priority for all the candidates.
Mahirap na kung saan tapos na ang Miss U at ang bango-bango ng ating bansa globally, ay saka naman isa-isang magsalita ang ilang mga may reklamo sa sobrang daming activities na naganap at kanilang pinuntahan at the expense of their health.
Anyway, ngayong nasa huling linggo na sila ng kanilang sosyalan, pasyalan, at iba pang commitments, sana nga raw ay mas marami na silang rest days para makapaghanda na rin sila for the final night.
Ayaw naman nating makita na sa January 30 ay puro eyes bags nila ang makikita natin sa live telecast at mga ngarag-looking beauties, and worse, isa-isa silang mahihimatay on stage, noh!
Good luck sa lahat and we just hope,our Philippine bet na si Maxine Medina would make it.
*****
Sobrang kilig si Vice Ganda sa sweetness na ipinakita nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre sa guesting ng dalawa sa “Gandang Gabi Vice” nitong Sunday, January 22 para magpasalamat sa mga sumuporta sa kanilang Kapamilya teleserye na “Till I Met You” na malapit nang magwakas sa ere.
Over the years, aminado ang Unkabogable Box-Office Star na fan talaga siya ng dalawang ito lalo na’t guwapung-guwapo siya kay James.
Well, kitang-kita naman talaga ang sobrang pag-blossom ng love affair ng JaDine on and off the camera dahil sa almost a year na nilang relasyon, getting stronger ito everyday.
Wala pa rin nga kaming nabalitaang nag-away ang dalawa sa halip puro sweetness ang makikita lalo na sa kanilang IG posts. Kumbaga, made in heaven talaga ang kanilang love affair.
Bukod pa rito, walang problema sa pamilya of both parties kaya hindi nakapagtataka na marami ang nagwi-wish na they would end up together as husband and wife.
Kakakilig nga yung nag-compose si James ng song for Nadine na part ng kanyang bagong album na pakiramdam ni Vice ay magiging personal fave na niya dahil gandang-ganda siya sa lyrics at melody nito.
Maging si Jack Reid na nakababatang kapatid ni James ay ganun din ang wish for the two dahil sobrang cool and okey para sa kanya ni Nadine. Pero, siyempre, wish niya rin na kung magkatuluyan man ang dalawa as a married couple, not to soon din muna dahil marami pa siyang dapat gawin sa kani-kanilang career.
Anyway, maging si James and Nadine aren’t rushing things.
Alam naman nila kung paano i-handle ang emotions sa isa’t isa, kung saan ito aabot, at wala pa naman sa isip nila ang mag-settle down sa puntong ito ng kanilang buhay.
Oo naman, noh!
* * *
Sa isang taong relasyon nina Miho Nishida at Tommy Esguerra, maraming bagay na rin daw silang natutunan na mas higit pang nagpatibay sa kanilang relasyon.
Kung matatandaan, nagsimula ang journey ng kanilang pagmamahalan sa loob ng “Bahay ni Kuya” noong pareho pa silang housemates ng Pinoy Big Brother 737 (2015).
Pahayag ni Miho, “Marami din naman kaming natutunan, kasi nga, one year na din kami.
“Nakilala ko siya, nakilala rin niya ako.
“Sana, magka… umangat pa kami, have each other para umangat pa kami bilang isang love team at sa aming totoong relasyon.
“Nakilala rin niya si Aimi at ang mommy ko.”
Sa tingin ba niya ay si Tommy na talaga ang lalaking mamahalin niya habambuhay?
Aniya, “Sana, sana, siyempre.
“Gusto na rin sana na… siyempre, ayaw ko na rin siyempre yung papalit-palit ng boyfriend.
“Tama na.
“Ayoko na rin ng ganun, kaya sana, siya na.”
Nakikita raw ng PBB 737 grand winner na magiging mabuting stepdad si Tom sa kanyang anak na babae.
“Kasi nga, super-mature siyang mag-isip.
“Kahit sabihin mo sa kanya na a little piece, ang dating sa kanya, sobrang malalim.
“Ganun siya.”
Kumusta naman ang pakiramdam ng kanyang anak sa relasyon nilang dalawa?
Ani Miho, “Masaya naman siya.
“Kapag nakita naman niya si Tommy, ang tawag niya, ‘Daddy Tommy.’
“Ganun siya.
“So ako naman, parang, ‘Totoo ba?’
“So parang sa akin, may konting kaba, kasi parang, okey lang ba sa kanya (kay Tommy) na maging tatay siya?
“Siyempre, yun din ang iniisip ko, at iniisip ko din na sana’y okey din lang sa kanya, kasi sa akin, okey din.”
Magkasama ang dalawa sa pelikulang “Foolish Love” ng Regal Entetainment Inc. na palabas pa rin ngayon sa mga sinehan sa Pilipinas.
By: Glenn Regondola
