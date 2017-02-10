OUPBL celebrates 1st anniversary with 2-day league

DUBAI – On its very 1st anniversary, the Oro United Pinoy Basketball League (OUPBL), headed by Commissioners James Wong and Khris Daug, organized a 2-day league on February 3 and 10 where 12 teams from the region will pit skills and skills.

The league held its opening day ceremonies last Friday at Al Twar 2 Gymnasium.

Wong and Daug together with Nems Sembrano of team Akaz Al Koora Tailoring and Marlon Cinco of PEBA welcomed all the 12 participants and promised that the 2-day league will be exciting since they are battling for an AED 5,000 cash prize.

“We are very thankful that we have reached our 1st anniversary as a local basketball league organizer, we started in outdoor leagues last year and we just want to bring pure fun and excitement to Filipino expats here in Dubai,” said Wong in his opening remarks.

Day 2 will commence this Friday, February 10 and will conclude with this year’s championship ceremonies.

By: Andrei Avila