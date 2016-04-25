Organizers select new official logo for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

TOKYO — Organizers unveiled the new official logo of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday, opting for blue and white simplicity over more colorful designs.
The winning logo, selected from four finalists, is entitled Harmonized Checkered Emblem. It features three varieties of indigo blue rectangular shapes to represent different countries, cultures and ways of thinking.
The first proposed logo by Japanese designer Kenjiro Sano was scrapped last year over allegations of plagiarism because of its similarity to the logo of a theater in Belgium.
A special selection committee was then set up to choose the new logo. The committee selected the winning design from four finalists that were shortlisted from 14,599 entries submitted in a contest open to the public.
The logo has a corresponding design for the Paralympics.
