One-year employment ban | Visa cancellation initiated by employee

One-year employment ban
Atty. Barney, I went home to Philippines on December 2015 after my boss fired me for disobeying safety instructions at work. Due to the increasing needs of my family, I am thinking of coming back to Dubai by next month. The problem is, my former employer filed a one-year employment ban against me. Based on my last communication with our HR, I was told that I need to finish this period before I could secure a work permit again. Is our HR correct for saying this? Can I enter using a visit visa and work in the UAE while waiting for the end of my employment ban? – Mike
Your HR is correct and you cannot be issued a work permit entry visa until the end of your one-year ban.
Article 13 of Ministerial Resolution No. 707 for 2006 states: “The Ministry is not permitted to issue a new work permit unless after one year from the date of departure for termination of the work relationship for a reason that belongs to the labor as per the provisions of Article 120 of Federal Law No. 8 of 1980.”
You can enter the UAE using a tourist or visit visa since your ban is limited to visa for the purpose of employment. However, you cannot work while on tourist or visit visa.
Visa cancellation initiated by employee
Atty. Barney, my company does not want to cancel my visa despite their acceptance of my resignation and the fact that I have served my notice period. My contract is limited but can they force me to go back to work even if I do not want it anymore? Is there a fee for the cancellation if I do it myself? I already wanted to go back to my home country and start my own business. – Marwah
It is against the law to compel an employee to work against his/her will. If your employer does not want to cancel your visa, you must file a complaint with the Ministry of Labor. The Ministry will evaluate your complaint and if warranted, will cancel your Labor Card. If you cut short the term of your limited contract, you may be subject to a penalty of up to a maximum of 45-days’ salary as provided for in Article 1 of the Minister of Labor’s Decree 765 of 2015 on Rules and Conditions for the Termination of Employment Relations.
There should be no fees for cancellation according to the Article 11 of the Ministerial Resolution No. 707 for 2006, to wit: “The worker shall not be charged any fees or fines for the cancellation of the sponsorship, work permit or other fees or fines, if he desires to leave the country and initiated a communication with the Ministry for the same during the required timelines as per the provisions of this resolution.”
Void marriage
Atty. Barney, I was arranged to marry at the age of 15 and lived with my husband Kiko (not his real name) for a brief period of two years. We have not communicated since then and have been living separately for more than 22 years. Is our marriage still valid? – Virginia
Since your marriage was celebrated after August 3, 1988, the provisions of the Family Code will apply.
According to Article 35 (1) of the Family Code, a marriage contracted by any party below 18 years of age even with the consent of parents or guardians shall be void from the beginning. Therefore, in the eyes of law, you were never married.
However, for the purposes of remarriage, you are required by law to secure a judicial declaration of nullity of your previous void marriage. You can start the application even if you are in the UAE by signing the petition at the Philippine Embassy or Consulate.
