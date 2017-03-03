One Uragon to another

Nakakaloka ang last quarterfinals ng “Tawag ng Tanghalan” noong Sabado sa “It’s Showtime”.

Ang gagaling ng mga kalahok at talaga namang tatlo o apat yata sa pitong nagsipaglaban ang gusto naming maging grand finalists.

Pero si Sam Mangubat ng Luzon at Carl Malone Montecido ng Visayas ang pinalad na makakuha ng dalawa sa pinaka-mataas na boto mula sa text votes at mga hurado.

Although sa mga judges, ang kapwa-Bicolanong si Froilan Canlas ang numero uno. We approached Froilan after he sang a Fra Lippo Lippi’s song na hindi mo iisiping pang-kontes and yet, bonggan-bongga niyang nagawa.

Napakamakumbaba ni Froi sa mga papuri sa husay niya lalo pa’t mismong si klasmeyt-pare Ogie Alcasid ang harapang inindorso siya sa mga viewers na iboto.

It would be a big injustice kung hindi ka mapapasama sa grandfinals,” sey pa ng huradong si Ogie.

Pero, hindi nga ganun ang nangyari dahil pumangatlo lang si Froilan kina Sam at Carl Malone.

****

Pero dahil sa kakaibang gimik at sorpresa ng “It’s Showtime”, mabibigyan ng pagkakataon ang lahat ng semifinalists mula noong quarter one hanggang sa fourth quarter na maglaban-laban uli.

Yes, merong “wild card round” para sa kabuuang 14 na hindi pinalad noong unang sabak nila sa semis.

Labanang pang-grand finals na nga ito for them dahil dalawa lang uli ang kukunin out of 14 na napakagagaling na.

Yung iba nga ay meron ng mga karir na bongga and yet, pumayag pa silang sumubok dahil kahit maging grand finalist ka lang ay isa ng super bonggang achievement.

Beginning Monday, halo-halo na uli ang labanan sa “Tawag ng Tanghalan” at pihadong sasakit na naman ang ulo ng mga hurado.

Sana lang talaga, gawin na lang na 40% ang text votes para naman yung mas mataas talaga ang manggaling sa mga hurado na siya namang araw-araw talagang sumasala ng mga kalahok.

****

As a kapwa-Uragon (Bicol term for “smart, wise, exceptional, etc), I should have felt pity for what has happened to Senator Leila de Lima.

But I was surprised that it did not happen. I was even asking myself, “how come I could not sympathize with her, neither could I believe her?”

Like any other citizen of this country who have followed her stories and controversies, scandals and the way she handled them, “pity” would be the last word I could give her.

Maybe, I saw her so gallant and very powerful especially during the height of those issues, when she always had this brave front and she talked like she is the Ms. Perfect — the most righteous one and has committed no mistake.

“Lahat na ng mga taong isinangkot siya sa mga isyung naging dahilan ng kanyang pagkakakulong ay pinalabas niyang mga sinungaling, maliban lang sa kanya,”

Perhaps, that is the very core of what I am feeling for her right now. Bicolanos are known for being so brave and yet so humble in times of seeking the truth. More so, Uragons’ manner of displaying gallantry is based on a peaceful heart and a calmer soul.

In this very cynical world where no one is spared of being pre-judged or misjudged, Senator de Lima is no exception as she yet seems to continue to be living and believing her own laws.

What a pity!

******

That is why we fully understand what former Senators Bong Revilla and Jinggoy Estrada had posted in their social media accounts regarding Sen. De Lima’s controversial surrender.

Sen. Jinggoy raised quite a reaction when de Lima made a request from the authorities that would serve her warrant to let her stay at the Senate first. It was even accommodated by Senate President Koko Pimetel, that also raised the issue from citizens like us.

“Why do you have to seek refuge in the Senate? We never sought for refuge when you had us arrested!! Who are you to demand where you want to be jailed?

“We never did that during your time!! We surrendered even before the warrant of arrest was served. We went to Crame immediately. Can’t you do the same? SHAME ON YOU,” were Sen. Jinggoy’s words.

“Ngayon naramdaman mo na rin kung ano ang naramdaman namin at ng aming pamilya,” reacted Sen. Bong.

While Sen. Jinggoy’s questioned legalities, technicalities and morals of serving the warrant and surrender, Sen. Bong’s hit de Lima’s emotions and conscience.

And now that she is placed almost at the same vicinity where these two good leaders are detained for three years now, everybody is looking forward as to how de Lima will utilize her feistiness and being so brainy a woman.

For now we can only agree with Sen. Bong’s message to her that states, “Senator De Lima, you should welcome this development as an opportunity to face the serious allegations against you in the proper forum. Be strong and hold on to your faith. It is the only thing that keeps me going everyday while in detention. God has a way of meting out His Divine Justice.”

Yun na!