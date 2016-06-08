One Badminton set to challenge enthusiasts this Ramadan

Dubai – If you are into badminton, head down to Dubai Sports World at the Dubai World Trade Center to join One Badminton: One Passion, One Challenge.

Organized by a group of volunteers, the badminton tournament is open to everyone.

Marvin Binondo, together with his friend, Vince Reyes, started the tournament three years ago and had decided to create a tournament which is independent and not part of any of the clubs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to bring all the players in the country together to play.

“One Badminton was really conceptualized here as a tournament, a purely independent tournament run mostly by volunteers. We are all volunteers, we have our own individual work. We just make this possible just so that we give people the opportunity to actually play badminton as a sport,” Binondo said.

For the first time this year, the tournament will be held at the yearly sports summer event, Dubai Sports World.

According to the badminton enthusiast, Dubai Sports Council reached out to them and gave them four Fridays to do their tournament at the Dubai World Trade Center as part of the Dubai Sports World.

The tournament will start from June 17 with four events, June 24 with six events, July 1 with three events, and July 8 with five events.

After having signed up, One Badminton officials will place the players according to eight different levels – starters, novice, intermediates, advanced, open, non-elite, elite open and experts. Winners from each category will win trophies, medals and cash prizes.

International badminton stars, according to Binondo, will be playing on the last Friday.

He further invited everyone who are into the sport and would like to join the third edition of the tournament.

For those interested to join One Badminton, visit their official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/onebadminton.ae, to sign up. For more info, email oneb2016.queries@gmail.com.