OHSEC-Pinoy Group opens enrollment for 2nd term

DUBAI—Around 200 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have enrolled in Occupational Health, Safety and Environmental Consultancy-Productive, Innovative Nurturing Our Young Group’s (OHSEC-PINOY Group) short term courses offered for the second term of 2015.

The first day of enrollment was held on March 27 at the Versailles Hotel in Deira, while the second day is scheduled on April 3 at the same venue, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Classes for the over 40 short courses will start on April 10. Each course will have a 2.5-hour session for eight Fridays.

Time of courses

8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

MS Word, MS Excel Basic, English Language, Primavera Advance, In-Design, Basic Accounting, Ms Excel Advance, Basic Auto Cad, Advance Accounting, Basic Illustrator, Adobe Dreamweaver, Basic Photoshop, Customer Service Awareness and Personal Development, and Basic Dressmaking.

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Core Software, Primavera Basic, MS Powerpoint, Advance Autocad, Basic Web Page Design, Basic Photoshop, Basic Videography, Communication Skills, Advance Photography, MS Excel Intermediate, Advance IT and Networking, Balloon Making, Basic Dressmaking, and Sketch Up 3D Modeling.

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Quickbooks, Advance Dressmaking, Advance Photoshop, Fashion Illustration, Advance Videography, Mobile Tech, Basic Photography, MS Excel Core, Basic IT and Networking, Basic Guitar, Intermediate Guitar, Business Writing, Advance Illustrator, and Professional Secretarial and Admin.