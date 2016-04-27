OFWs told: ‘Be vigilant, guard your votes’

DUBAI — Vice Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos called on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to guard their votes citing alleged discrepancies between actual votes and names reflected in voter’s receipts.

In a statement, Marcos said there have been reports reaching him which claims that votes being casted in his favor are being credited to fellow senator and contender Gringo Honasan.

According to Marcos, they have been “seeing the same incidents” in various places, including Dubai.

“If it’s just one incident, we could say it is merely an isolated case but we are seeing the same incidents in areas so far apart. There is clearly a pattern here,” Marcos said.

Aside from Dubai, Marcos said other countries where reports of alleged votes for him being credited to his contender are coming from Hong Kong, Kuwait, and Japan.

“We are calling on all our OFWs to be vigilant while casting their vote and report any irregularity in the conduct of the OAV including inconsistencies in the entries in the voter’s receipts,” Marcos said.

He said his camp has informed the Commission on Elections (Comelec), as well as service provider Smartmatic, regarding the issue, but have yet to receive a definite response.

Marcos added that his team is closely monitoring these incidents and are putting in place a system to specifically address the issue. Marcos’ camp first issued a statement on the issue last April 20.

Aside from asking Comelec to look into the matter, Marcos also urged the poll body to separate and keep any receipts with discrepancy complaints so it can be used as a reference in case a voter decides to file a case before Comelec.

“What we can do at this point is just ask our OFWs to guard closely their right to vote and hopefully despite their busy schedules abroad, they find time to report whatever discrepancy they would see in the conduct of the OAV,” Marcos said.

Comelec has earlier expressed concerns on the activation of the receipt feature of vote-counting machines, saying that the process of printing may result to a longer election process, and the receipts may be used for vote buying.

Candidates and several groups, however, stressed that the feature should be activated as stated by the law, and that receipts will assure voters that their votes are going to the person they voted, and not to someone else.

‘No discrepancy’

Asked to comment on the allegation, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes of the Philippine Consulate General Office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates said that so far, no complaints on discrepancy has reached his office.

“It is not true . . . and as far as voting procedures are concerned, there are no complaints from anybody,” Cortes said.

According to Cortes, the Consulate has assigned poll watchers to ensure honest and clean election process in Dubai.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs uphold an integrity as a government agency with our officers also upholding a moral integrity with professionalism,” he added.

Nhel Morona, a coordinator from Migrante International – Middle East, likewise belied the allegation, saying that the only problem that has, so far, reached them was on missing names of voters in the precinct list – which has previously been reported by Kabayan Weekly – despite having been listed in Comelec’s online list of registered absentee voters.

However, in case anyone faces difficulties in voting, Cortes and Morona said the public may file an official complaint before Comelec officers overseeing the voting process in precincts.

The overseas absentee voting process started last April 9, and will continue untilMay 9. With reports from Jekah Carillo