OFWs soon to have special ID cards

DUBAI – President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, February 7, has approved the iDOLE-OFW ID card system that can make it easier for them to transact with different government services while in the Philippines.

In a news.abs-cbn.com, Palace spokesperson Ernesto Abella was quoted as saying that the new service intended for OFWs has come “with conditions.”

The spokesperson didn’t comment further as to what the conditions are.

The report stated that using the special ID card, OFWs can easily avail and transact with government and private agencies, and access their records in government agencies.

Additionally, the card can also be used as a debit card or use it to withdraw money from ATMs. One can also use it as a Beep card to purchase rides on Metro Rail Transit (MRT) or Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains.

The report noted that OFWs will acquire these cards “soon.”

By: Ryan Thomas Namia