OFWs found program to support PH farmers

DUBAI – An enterprising group urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to invest in agriculture back home by partnering with cacao farmers of Agusan del Sur in Mindanao.

“This is an invitation for our modern day heroes, our OFWs to make use of their blessings and actively get involve with our local communities back home,” Iman Saguitan, one of the pioneers of the initiative spearheaded by OFW Para sa Magsasaka (OPM), said.

She also added that with OPM, investors present a unique win-win opportunity to pursue inclusive growth by partnering with the farmers in Mindanao.

Luchie, Iman’s sister, meanwhile said that they have chosen to focus on cacao mainly because of its great production and demand in the world market.

“. . . Only countries within 15 degrees up and below the equator belt encourage the growth of this crop,” Luchie added.

According to them, the program will lead the investments to fund the farmers’ fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, foliar equipment, seedlings and infrastructure.

Mindanao has experienced minimal typhoons in the last decade making the temperature 20 to 32 degrees which is very ideal for cacao production.

According to Luchie, a shortage of up to one million metric tons of cacao is expected by the year 2020.

Aside from earning profits, its serious desire is to lessen poverty experienced by Mindanao farmers via equitable means of doing business.

“We have heard many stories of unfair contract farming, loan-sharks and other unfair business practices and we oppose this. However, we are also not a charity institution,” Iman emphasized.

Upon harvest and sale of the seeds, the income will be shared equitably to both farmers and their OFW partners.

The first seed cycle was closed last May 25 after they exceeded their target number of hectares. They are set to manage 20 hectares of intercropped cacao farmland in Bayugan, Agusan del Sur and will begin to sow this July.

Private individuals, particularly OFWs working in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the United States, together with one American, one French-Brazilian, and one Spanish make up the charter investors for the first batch of initiative.

According to Luchie, the next seed cycle will reopen for new investments in February 2017.

“It has to be remembered that the money we propose to invest was actually earned by leaving our country and family. Our proposed system is fairly simple: let’s work on the farm together – partners,” she shared.