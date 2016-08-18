OFW Global Empowerment group installs BODs, officersq

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Laliebeth P. Petancio
Fil Expat NewsNEWS
774
0
sample-ad

ABU DHABI—The OFW Global Empowerment, Inc. has formally installed its board of directors (BODs) and officers after two years of existence in the light of social media which mission was grounded to convince and support the presidential candidate and now the 16th Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte.

OFW - Board of Directors and Officers of the OFW Global Empowerment with Ambassador Vingno and Bayanihan Council Chairman Jeffrey Uy (middle )

With the leadership of Leo Lauron, who founded the movement initially in Abu Dhabi as mother chapter, the group expanded its wings to Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman with growing members of over 200 and counting.

Lauron was enjoined by other pioneer leaders including Jhay Acedo, John Adiova, Lonie Betco, Roy Tampos Nalliatan, Ruel Dañas, Marlon Palban, Fernando Fadirugao, Nedie Bansag, Leoncio Rizal Lunisa,  Manuel Balistoy, Arnold Audal and Ronald Socia.

In the oath taking ceremony held last month in the capital, the organization’s chairman, Gerlyn “Jhay” Acedo, recalled how the group grew to be a delegation of various overseas Filipino worker volunteers not only in the UAE but in the neighboring Gulf countries.

“The organization involves a great deal of efforts from volunteers who strongly believed that one leader can possibly change the quagmire state of our country into a place wherein we Filipinos can possibly live in peace and harmony,” she quoted in her message.

The groups’ vision is to become the center of coordination, support and development; wherever overseas Filipinos are present. It also aims to encourage Filipinos to unite with the intent of fostering fellowship and camaraderie, helping and looking after the welfare not only of its members but also of the whole Filipino community in the global arena.

“Our voluntary service of the OFWs must carry into effect without fear, with the single purpose in mind of helping our less privilege compatriots and become proactive citizens.  We will uphold and share the love of God through our works and through helping others who desperately needs our help,” stressed Acedo.

Ambassador Constancio Vingno Jr., after administering the oath of office of the board of directors and officers for 2016-2017, shared his inspirational message at the night’s affair.

“We are in the new era of authentic governance, I should say,” said the Philippine envoy, referring to Duterte’s administration.

He reiterates Duterte’s advocacy on improving the lives of Filipino people, and stressed that everybody should have a new beginning and must move.

“In the same way, OFW must start to embark on the same vision,” he added.

The organization was submitted for accreditation by the Philippine Embassy, and has considered in their calendar of activities few major events, such as gift giving for the Filipinos sheltered at Philippine Embassy, blood donation, hospital visits, dance for a cause, outreach programs in the home country, supporting cancer patients, and joint collaborations with select charity groups.

 

Officers

Chairman – Gerlyn Acedo

Vice Chairman-Internal – Edwin Uganap

Vice Chairman-External – Engr. Roy Tampos Nalliatan

Secretary General – Sheryl Abella Palacios-Manalo

Finance Officer – Elisa Tabora

Auditor – Ruel Dañas

Human Resource Officer – MaryJane Chanco

Liaison Officers – Irene Varquez, Rashina Cani, Glady Faith Arroso, Vilma Gabales

Committees

Ways and Means – Vilma Gabales, Lhyn Viniegas, Maricel Torregosa, King Belimac

Logistics – Mitch Millana, Fe Cuajuao, Sheryll Borromeo

Grievance and Ethics – Leoncio Lunisa, King Belimac, Joe Penolio

Media and Communication – Andres Dinoy, Jesse Rabaya, John Brian Ignacio, Anthony Belleza

Advisers – Engr. Alex Garcia, Ruel Dañas

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  4. replacement windows prices
    Reply

    Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  11. gmail sign in
    Reply

    I?аАТаЂаll right away grab your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me recognise in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  12. feromony
    Reply

    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the website is also really good.

  21. fades
    Reply

    You made some reasonable points there. I looked on the internet object of the climax and found most individuals intent scrutinize along with with your website.

  22. cccam pay server
    Reply

    This blog is definitely cool and factual. I have discovered many interesting stuff out of this source. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!

  26. property for rent
    Reply

    Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you

  27. travel food review in Italy
    Reply

    My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page again.

  28. seo toronto
    Reply

    Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.