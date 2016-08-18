OFW Global Empowerment group installs BODs, officersq

ABU DHABI—The OFW Global Empowerment, Inc. has formally installed its board of directors (BODs) and officers after two years of existence in the light of social media which mission was grounded to convince and support the presidential candidate and now the 16th Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte.

With the leadership of Leo Lauron, who founded the movement initially in Abu Dhabi as mother chapter, the group expanded its wings to Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman with growing members of over 200 and counting.

Lauron was enjoined by other pioneer leaders including Jhay Acedo, John Adiova, Lonie Betco, Roy Tampos Nalliatan, Ruel Dañas, Marlon Palban, Fernando Fadirugao, Nedie Bansag, Leoncio Rizal Lunisa, Manuel Balistoy, Arnold Audal and Ronald Socia.

In the oath taking ceremony held last month in the capital, the organization’s chairman, Gerlyn “Jhay” Acedo, recalled how the group grew to be a delegation of various overseas Filipino worker volunteers not only in the UAE but in the neighboring Gulf countries.

“The organization involves a great deal of efforts from volunteers who strongly believed that one leader can possibly change the quagmire state of our country into a place wherein we Filipinos can possibly live in peace and harmony,” she quoted in her message.

The groups’ vision is to become the center of coordination, support and development; wherever overseas Filipinos are present. It also aims to encourage Filipinos to unite with the intent of fostering fellowship and camaraderie, helping and looking after the welfare not only of its members but also of the whole Filipino community in the global arena.

“Our voluntary service of the OFWs must carry into effect without fear, with the single purpose in mind of helping our less privilege compatriots and become proactive citizens. We will uphold and share the love of God through our works and through helping others who desperately needs our help,” stressed Acedo.

Ambassador Constancio Vingno Jr., after administering the oath of office of the board of directors and officers for 2016-2017, shared his inspirational message at the night’s affair.

“We are in the new era of authentic governance, I should say,” said the Philippine envoy, referring to Duterte’s administration.

He reiterates Duterte’s advocacy on improving the lives of Filipino people, and stressed that everybody should have a new beginning and must move.

“In the same way, OFW must start to embark on the same vision,” he added.

The organization was submitted for accreditation by the Philippine Embassy, and has considered in their calendar of activities few major events, such as gift giving for the Filipinos sheltered at Philippine Embassy, blood donation, hospital visits, dance for a cause, outreach programs in the home country, supporting cancer patients, and joint collaborations with select charity groups.

Officers

Chairman – Gerlyn Acedo

Vice Chairman-Internal – Edwin Uganap

Vice Chairman-External – Engr. Roy Tampos Nalliatan

Secretary General – Sheryl Abella Palacios-Manalo

Finance Officer – Elisa Tabora

Auditor – Ruel Dañas

Human Resource Officer – MaryJane Chanco

Liaison Officers – Irene Varquez, Rashina Cani, Glady Faith Arroso, Vilma Gabales

Committees

Ways and Means – Vilma Gabales, Lhyn Viniegas, Maricel Torregosa, King Belimac

Logistics – Mitch Millana, Fe Cuajuao, Sheryll Borromeo

Grievance and Ethics – Leoncio Lunisa, King Belimac, Joe Penolio

Media and Communication – Andres Dinoy, Jesse Rabaya, John Brian Ignacio, Anthony Belleza

Advisers – Engr. Alex Garcia, Ruel Dañas