Officers of Philippine Professionals Organization take oath

Abu Dhabi — The newly elected Board of Directors and officers of the Philippine Professional Organization – United Arab Emirates (PPO- UAE) took their oaths of office at the Philippine Embassy hall just recently in the capital.

Administered by Philippine Embassy’s Vice Consul Rowena P. Daquipil, the new set of leaders was headed by PPO Board of Director Chairman Divine Digap of the Filipino Nurses Association in Emirates and with her in the line-up were Engr. Melchor Peralta (Vice-Chairman), Cristina Henolos (Secretary), Judith Tenorio (Treasurer), Marybeth Junio (Auditor) and representative-officers from each accredited organization under PPO.

Right after the ceremony, Vice Consul Daquipil stood to represent the Philippine Ambassador and relayed her inspiration message to the crowd and congratulated the group for their leadership, achievement and success especially the conduct of the Special Professional Licensure Board Exam (SPLBE) every year.

“You continue to impress us not only on the increasing of percentage of passers year after year and the increasing number of top passers you produce in your respective field. I wish that you continue to hold trainings, seminars, workshops in your respective fields so that you keep your profession updated on the new trends,” stressed Daquipil.

“I hope you continue to be inclusive and promote membership to your organizations so as to influence compatriots in a more meaningful way towards social awareness and political patriotism,” she continued and mentioned that PPO was not been there for professional undertakings only but has extended its purposes to charity and monetary assistance to less fortunate kabayans sheltered at the Philippine Embassy.

At the affair, outgoing President Engr. Jun Raquino took moments to extend his deep appreciation to the leaders for the success of last year’s programs and activities including the success of SPLBE, where the number of examinees rose to more than 900 in number.

“While this is the heart of PPO to assist Filipinos who have no professional license, I commend every organization’s leader and members for their commitment and dedication in supporting the licensure reviews in their respective field,” expressed Engr. Raquino.

PPO comprises the 12 accredited professional organizations (APO) by the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) in the Philippines with a total of 17 distinct organizations including those having chapters for Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It was originally the Filipino Professionals Group (FPG) that served as the umbrella group of engineers, accountants, nurses, architects and health professionals. They stood as the core group for aspiring license professionals in the UAE in terms of facilitating exam requirements, reviews and providing assistance to the board of examiners of the PRC in coordination with the Philippine Embassy Abu Dhabi and Philippine Consulate Dubai.

2017 PPO Board of Directors

Chairman: Divine Digap

V-Chairman: Engr. Melchor Peralta

Secretary: Cristina Henolos

Treasurer: Judith Tenorio

Auditor: Marybeth Junio

2017 PPO Officers (by organization)

Filipino Nurses Association in Emirates (PNA-FNAE)

Abigail Dolit, Lloyd Artillo, Jhona Mae Queme, Nessie Diaz, Cathlene Kay A. Ramos, Anica Fey Avisado, Auralyn Vicente, Charmaine Pintor, Sheena Kris Espinar, Thea Marie Leonardo, Maristel Ann Serrano, Marian Gines, Louzelle Ramos and Nica Martillan

Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers

Engr. Browen N. de Leon, Engr. Vinzor Yee Concepcion, Engr. Alvin M. Ruiz, and Engr. Bernie N. Favorito

Filipino International Teachers Society (FITS)

Nestor Frilles, Cristina Henolos, and Miriam Paglinawan-Sergio

Emirates Association of Respiratory Care Practitioners (EARP)

Jessie Mendoza, Lerma Latosquin and Judith Tenorio

Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)

Marybeth L. Junio, Silveriano A. Prieto Jr., and Johann Salangsang

Filipino Radiographers, Inc. Abu Dhabi, UAE (FILRAD)

Lemuel Ian Ferrera, Ramel C. Cenil, Novelyn P. Villanueva

Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Phil. (IECEP)

Engr. Analiza T. Binondo, Engr. Jan Michael G. De Villeres, and Engr. Julito D. Tria Jr.

Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Phils., Inc. (IIEE) Abu Dhabi Chapter

Engr. Elmer O. Casao, Engr. Roger Nadela, and Engr. Imelda A. Alvero

Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Phils., Inc. (IIEE) Dubai Chapter

Engr. Lyndon Magsino, Engr. Angelino Catacutan, and Engr. Maria Amparo Cabardo

Phil. Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME) Abu Dhabi, UAE

Engr. Ferdinand O. Agtarap, Engr. Robert Peria, and Engr. Jeremy Castro

Phil. Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME) Dubai, UAE

Engr. Rizzabelle Mendoza, Engr. Bobby Relente, and Dennis Jose Dionisio

Philippine Dental Technicians Org. (PDTO)

Mervin De Castro, Alex Borja, and Ana Dolor

The Philippine Association of Radiologic Technologies (PART)

Greg Gallardo

United Architects of the Phils. (UAP) Abu Dhabi-UAE

Ronnie Quijana, Arnold Datu, and Rocel Guila

United Architects of the Phils. (UAP) Dubai-UAE

Alexander Kaw, and Neil Puyo

By: Laliebeth Petancio