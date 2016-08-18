OEC should be permanently scrapped

Finally, after years of insensitivity and utter disregard of the overseas Filipino workers’ (OFWs) predicament, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has promised to stop requiring vacationing overseas workers to secure the stupid OEC, or overseas employment certificate, before they can go back to their work abroad.
Note that this exemption is good only for the “balik-manggagawa” workers who are in the country either for vacation or other personal reasons. Those who are leaving to work overseas for the first time or for a different employer still have to secure this stupid OEC.
This will start on September 15.
But as announced by the POEA, the move is not yet final, as the board will have to meet again after a month to determine if they will make the exemption permanent.
As if the board is not yet sure if the OEC really causes an OFW untold stress and expenses, not to mention precious time wasted on long queues.
As if the board is not aware that this stupid OEC has been a heavy additional burden not only to “balik-manggagawa” but to the OFWs in general who, as it were, have to pay thousands of pesos for the police and NBI clearances, medical check-ups, seminars and recruitment fees before they can facilitate job abroad.
As if this stupid OEC can guarantee that an OFW will not fall prey to scammers, heartless recruiters (both legal and illegal) and abusive employers.
There’s one thing that this stupid OEC can assure, and that is the billions of pesos in government revenues.
It would be safe enough to assume that the next POEA board meeting would be about the money lost after giving these exemptions and how to regain it.
Let’s just pray that the basis of whatever they decide on will not be only about money but instead the board will finally realize the truth about the OEC – that it is stupid.
One more matter that the government should look into-Medical clinics cartel.
The Partylist group ACTS-OFW and various civil society groups have asked the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to stop a new medical screening system for overseas job applicants, especially those bound for Kuwait, that favors a cartel of medical clinics charging unreasonably exorbitant fees.
ACTS-OFW Representative Aniceto “John” Bertiz III and Susan “Toots” Ople of the Ople Labor Policy Center condemn this new system created by a mysterious company called WINSTON Q8.
According to Cong. Bertiz and Ms. Ople, under the WINSTON system, job applicants are being required by the embassy of Kuwait to secure medical certificate through the WINSTON Q8 Solutions, Inc.
Now, this company has seven accredited medical clinics located in Manila and Makati. This means that applicants from Visayas and Mindanao need to come to Manila for the required medical checkup, and therefore have to spend a minimum of four thousand pesos more for transportation, meals and accommodation, aside from the very high fees that the company WINSTON Q8 demands.
Ople and Bertiz said that an applicant is being required to pay at least eight thousand pesos for the medical checkup, which the applicant has to pay through BPI, before the worker can register on-line with the WINSTON Q8 system.
This also violates the DOH mandate of P2, 580 per OFW applicant.
It is also clear that under the Migrant Workers Act, medical clinic monopoly is prohibited as shown in section 16 – “No group of medical clinics shall have a monopoly of exclusively conducting health examinations on migrant workers for certain receiving countries”
Both Bertiz and Ople are also sure that no official receipts are issued, the applicant only has to scan a copy of the bank deposit slip and upload it online, before he can proceed with the checkup procedure.
Last year, the Supreme Court took this issue and affirmed the constitutionality of the Migrant’s Workers Act, therefore implying that this kind of procedure that is now being imposed by this WINSTON Q8 on hapless OFW applicants is against the law.
Now, who is going to enforce the law?
