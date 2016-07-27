Nyoy Volante all set to perform in Dubai

At the height of Dubai’s summer heat, Philippine’s “King of Acoustic Pop” Nyoy Volante is coming to serenade Filipinos with music that will surely melt the crowd’s hearts and make them fall in love again.

He will perform on August 6, Saturday, at The Music Room in Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai.

Nyoy is a multi-talented singer-songwriter and musical director who has several awards and accomplishments under his belt. He is a regular performer in top music venues, casinos and hotels in the Philippines, and has performed internationally as well in places including the USA, Canada, Japan, UK, Guam, Dubai, Qatar, and Singapore.

Active in the musical theater scene, he has done lead roles in Theater Musicals, such as Legally Blonde (with Nikki Gil), In The Heights (with Ima Castro), and Rock of Ages (with Vina Morales), as well as minor roles in Rent, Rocky Horror Show, Dreamgirls, and Addams Family.

Nyoy’s participation in ABS-CBN’s show, “Your Face Sounds Familiar Season 1” which he won as a runner-up, brought him again into the limelight that opened several new opportunities. He was a mentor in the recently concluded “I love OPM” and a recurring guest judge in Showtime’s Tawag ng Tanghalan segment.

“Acoustic Sessions with Nyoy Volante” as the show is called is a perfect label for this first time solo concert of Nyoy in Dubai. With his hit singles Nasaan, You’re My You, What Do I Do, Ha?, and beautiful remakes of OPM classics: Ipagpatawad, Bukas na lang kita Mamahalin, Each Day With You, Panalangin, Kahit Kailan, Panaginip, Narito Ka, Eto Na Naman, Beep-beep, Umagang Kay Ganda and Binibini, the night will surely make his Filipino fans fall in love with his soulful and soothing voice.

Tickets are AED 125 (VIP) and AED 85 (general admission) inclusive of one drink. Tickets are available at Pinoy Fiesta Restaurant, Mr. Wok Restaurant, Carenderia ni Tandang Sora Restaurant, Itamae Sushi Restaurant, and Cabalen’s Binalot Restaurant.

For more information, contact 055 434 6255.