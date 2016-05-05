Nova Villa looking young pa rin sa edad na 70

Alam mo papa Ambet, ang buong akala ko ay magka-edad kami ni Nova Villa dahil naging magka-klase kami sa V. Mapa High School.

Isang taon pala ang tanda sa akin ng beteranang aktres kaya’t mapapahanga ka namang talaga na wala sa hitsura niya na 70 years old na siya.

Mestiza si Nova dahil Irish-American ang tatay niya. Nang matapos kami ng high school, naging artista na siya. Nagkita na lang uli kami nang maging movie reporter ako.

Magkasama kami ni Nova noong Sabado (April 30) sa lunch na ipinatawag ni Manay Marichu Vera Perez-Maceda para sa anak nito na si Atty. Edward Maceda na kumakandidatong congressman sa 4th District ng Maynila.

Naging beauty queen si Nova noong mga bagets kami dahil siya ang nag-win na Miss Mapa High School. Never ako na sumali sa mga beauty o popularity contest noon dahil kilos-lalaki ako kaya madalas na napagkakamalan ako na tomboy.

*****

Eleksyon, kasing init ng summer

Siyanga pala, marami akong balita na nasagap sa nasabing lunch treat ni Atty. Edward Maceda para sa mga senior citizen ng District 4 ng Maynila, pero hindi naman puwedeng i-share, dahil puro off-the-record.

May kuwento tungkol sa exposé ni Senator Antonio Trillanes IV laban kay Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte pero hindi printable.

Iisa ang table namin ni Jaime Fabregas kaya narinig ko ang lahat ng mga opinyon niya tungkol sa Duterte-Trillanes controversy. Updated si Jaime dahil knows nito ang lahat ng mga isyu sa pulitika.

Hay. . . habang lumalapit ang eleksyon, kasing-init ng summer ang mga balitaktakan at bangayan di ba?

*****

Heart Evangelista, todo ang pasasalamat kay Albay Gov. Joey Salceda

Huwag kang aapela papa Ambet kung sasabihin ko mang ako ang nawawalang asawa ni BFF Albay Gov. Joey Salceda.

Laging in the news ang papa Joey ko dahil sa endorsement nito sa kandidatura nina Mama Grace Poe at Senator Chiz Escudero, na sinundan ng ibang Bicol leaders.

Kaya naman muling nagpasalamat ang better-half ni Papa Chiz na si Heart Evangelista kay papa Joey nang bumisita ito sa Albay recently. (“Yes nay Lolit, magkasama po kami sa finals night ng Daragang Magayon – Ambet)

Parang tunay na Bicolana si Heart dahil ginamit niya ang lengguwahe ng mga Bicolano sa kanyang pasasalamat kay papa Joey.

“Salamatunon sa pinahiling mong suporta Gov. Joey Salceda. Dios mabalos! Naks marunong na ako! Hahaha (Salamat sa binigay mong suporta Gov. Salceda. Gagantihan ka ng kabutihan ng Diyos!),” ang natatawa na pahayag ng misis ni papa Chiz.

Kasama ang mga kilalang pulitiko sa Bicol, nagpahayag ng suporta si papa Joey sa tandem nina papa Chiz at Senator Grace Poe.

Big news ang desisyon ni papa Joey dahil siya ang former chairman ng Liberal Party sa Bicol Region, pero pinili niya na lumipat sa Gobyernong may Puso nina mama Grace at papa Chiz.

Sinabi ni papa Joey na ginawa nito ang crucial decision para sa mga kababayan niya sa Albay at sa kinabukasan ng bayan natin.

Ngayong Lunes na ang eleksyon kaya ramdam na ramdam na ni Heart ang pressure.

Masigasig si Heart sa pangangampanya at pareho sila ng asawa niya na todo-buhos ang pagbisita sa lahat ng sulok ng Pilipinas. Proud si Heart dahil kapag nangangampanya sila ni papa Chiz, ang mga tao ang ikinukuwento nito, hindi ang sarili.

“He’s so passionate for everyone and yet this is not about him, this is about us (voters) and that’s what people don’t get, ‘di ba? Pinagbibidahan nila ang sarili nila pero hindi tungkol sa candidate ito, tungkol sa atin ito,” ang paliwanag ni Heart.

*****

Kasalang Anne Curtis at Erwan Heussaff malabo ngayong taon

Hmmm. . . nakakaintriga ang petsang April 30? Tatlong showbiz personality kasi ang ikinasal noong Sabado kaya nagduda ako na good feng shui ang naturang petsa.

Ikinasal si Georgina Wilson sa England, nagpakasal si Cris Villongco sa kanyang non-showbiz boyfriend at nag-renew ng wedding vows sina Judy Ann Santos at Ryan Agoncillo.

Matalik na kaibigan ni Georgina sina Raymond Gutierrez at Anne Curtis kaya may-I-fly ang dalawa sa England para personal na saksihan ang pagpapakasal niya.

Isa-isa nang nagpapakasal ang mga barkada nina Raymond at Anne. Susunod na sina Solenn Heussaff at Isabelle Daza kaya asking ang fans ni Anne kung kailan ito magpapakasal sa kanyang boyfriend na si Erwan Heussaff.

May kasabihan na masama na magsukob sa taon ang magkapatid kaya malabo pa na magpakasal ngayong 2016 si Anne at ang kapatid ni Solenn.