Not her fault

Rhian Ramos, a young Filipina beauty, actress and role model for the youth experienced it herself and has personal knowledge just how intrusive and humiliating sexual harassment can be. Not only did she feel the violation to her being, she also felt how powerless she was in front of these kinds of sexual assaults.

Ramos narrated how she was groped by a random man at a party even though she was with two male friends aside from the tens of people at the gathering. And yet the “random guy” still had the audacity to “squeeze the rear” of Ms. Ramos whose only fault during the entire encounter was being beautiful and a woman.

And everyday thousands of women all over the world have experienced some form of sexual assault in their lives, whether from strangers or even family and friends. It is a reality which has boggled the minds of psychologists and behavioural scientists for millennia and will continue to do so beyond this century or the next.

Sexual harassment comes in many forms and faces. Like the case of Ms. Ramos, groping is one which is prevalent in the world. Groping does not only mean touching private parts of a woman’s body. It means any unwanted touch on any part of her body, be it the hand, or shoulder, or hair. This is a very blatant offense to the woman’s body and security that it becomes traumatic for the victim enough to paralyze her into inaction (which some men misinterpret as consent).

Other forms of sexual assault are less flagrant and assumed to be the normal course of things. Lurid or sexual jokes can be equally offensive to some women as any groping can do. Catcalls in the street also insult women the world over, just as simple words like “honey”, “sweetheart”, or “girl” can be demeaning, especially for working women.

What emboldens sexual harassers all the more is the inaction which women are forced into whenever confronted with these kinds of affronts. This silence is misconstrued by their harassers as acquiescence or consent which in turn encourages him all the more. Humiliation is partly to blame for this reaction of women. Shock of course is the immediate result of brazen sexual assaults.

Like the tale of Ms. Ramos who after being groped could do nothing else except hide her face in shame and cry and feel totally helpless and defenceless. And Ms. Ramos is a strong-willed woman who notched for herself a career in the very competitive world of show business.

If a woman like Ms. Ramos could feel this way after an assault how much more for ordinary women in the entire world?

The fact is, sexual harassment is hardly given notice by authorities. Even when reported, sexual harassment is hardly given importance in some male-dominated cultures. When pooh-poohed, the victim feels more shame and powerless against all men in general, further subjugating their existence.

The worst is when the victim is told she is to blame, either partly or wholly for the unwanted attention or touch. Ms. Ramos checked herself right after being groped and noticed that she was dressed conservatively in slacks and a loose blouse, hardly an attire wanting in either fabric or substance. This alone caused Ms. Ramos to internally question herself, her way of dress and her entire carriage on that unfortunate night.

Thus, it is quite reassuring to learn that the Emirati government is giving greater attention to victims of sexual assault particularly street harassment. By telling women to report such abuses on their person, the government in turn is saying that no woman should feel unprotected from harassers. Under UAE law, offenders can expect heavy fines or even jail time once proven to have offended a woman on the street.

It sends a strong message to women – that they should not feel that it is their fault that they are harassed on the streets, or assaulted in public or in private. It is not her fault!