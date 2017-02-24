Northernians disbands Tropahan, wins PEBA championship in double OT

DUBAI – Northernians proved their mastery in PEBA outdoor league class D 5’10” division championship as they disbanded Tropahan with a double overtime victory, 117-109 held last Friday, February 10 at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai.

In the 1st quarter, Northernians’s Allen Nakpil led his team tallying 12 points through swift drives and wide-open field goals giving them a 28-20 lead.

Holding the advantage in the opening quarter, Northernians Rommel Alcasabas’ ball handling and attacks at the baseline and defensive stops of Raul Bandal and Ralph Aquino frustrated the confidence of Tropahan, ending the second frame leading by 16 points, 56-40.

Starting the second half with a 16-point deficit, Tropahan intensified its attacks to spark a challenge against the Northernians. Enrico Bawic notched successive lay-ups while Darwin Sumampong contributed in assists and forcing turnovers. But their efforts still went short as Northernians maintained the lead, 77-58.

In the 4th quarter, Tropahan made a 29-10 run with Jonathan Agala and Jeric Serdenia leading the charge to level the score at 87. With 3.1 seconds left of the game, Northernians Dhon Buenaflor made the inbound pass to Jeric Serdenia for a potential game winning shot but failed to score in the baseline sending the game into overtime.

In the first extra period, both teams carefully managed each possession, in the last 14 seconds of the overtime with the score at 97-all Northernians had a chance to win the game but Jeffrey de Guzman failed to sink the shot sending the game to a second overtime.

In the 2nd overtime, Tropahan’s main man Dhon Buenaflor suffered a cramp in his leg and this gave the Northernians the upper hand as Joshua Quinahon’s fresh legs pumped the game and Allen Nakpil and Rommel Alcasabas made their shots to finally pull away ending the game at 109-117, giving the Northernians their 7th championship title.

Coach Ricky Quinto, with his seventh successful championship was all smiles and very proud of his team “I am very positive that my team can make it because we have the most number of appearances in the championship but then again Tropahan is a very strong opponent. I admire their resilience and dedication. Hope to see them again in the next season.”

Northernians bagged the cash prize of 5,000 AED while Tropahan got 1000 AED as consolation prize.

Champion: Northernians

1st Place: Tropahan

Season MVP: Allen Nakpil

Finals MVP: Rommel Alcasabas

Mythical Five: Rady Gabriel, Jonathan Agala, Enrico Bawic, Joey Junio. Jeffrey de Guzman

By: Edmir Capuno