“Northern Lights: A Journey to Love” tells of a father-son relationship

DUBAI – Human beings commit mistakes, everyone is prone to it and life ends, these are the lessons being portrayed at the come-back movie of Piolo Pascual and first ever movie of Yen Santos – the “Northern Lights: A Journey to Love.”

The movie, which opened in UAE cinemas on March 31, follows the story of Charlie (Pascual), who is a Filipino immigrant in Alaska when his young son Charlie Jr. (Raikko Mateo), visits him. While the two reunite, Charlie also meets Angel (Yen Santos) who is searching for her long-lost mother.

Charlie’s life suddenly changes when he is tasked to take care of his estranged son. He struggles to become a real father, while Angel struggles to find her mother in the area.

Gilbert Gomez, a marketing executive in a Filipino restaurant, said the storyline moved him as he can also relate to the story.

“I am also a father who struggled at first. I was left alone when my wife left me. She left her children to my custody.

“But then, I learned how to accept the facts. Her disappearance may have left a hole, but my kids with her completed me,” he added.

Living in the Emirate for a couple of years now, Gomez said that although the movie does not cater to groundbreaking twists, it is still captivating at some point.

In a rappler.com report, Director Dondon Santos was quoted as saying that he drew inspiration from the relationship of his late half-brother and his father.

“Medyo kuwento din nilang dalawa ito… namatay yung kapatid ko na hindi sila naging close, parang ganun.

“So sa pelikula tinuloy ko lang yung kuwento niya na mas maging sarado, magkaroon ng closure,” he said.

Santos, for her first ever movie, said that she was very thankful and believes that everything happens for a reason. This is the reason why she was selected to be paired with Pascual.

Pascual, on the other hand, expressed that he was drawn to Santos’ energy, excitement, and anticipation.

“Nag-enjoy ako. Siyempre, being in the business for quite some time already, naghahanap ka din ng inspiration.

“So she’s one of my inspirations,” he added.

The film was shot in New Zealand and Alaska. It showcases the northern lights.

The Northern Lights occur when electrically charged particles from the sun crash into Earth’s ionosphere setting off a dazzling display of lights in the night sky. It can be seen during the fall and winter months at high latitudes, including Alaska and Northern Canada.