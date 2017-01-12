NorCot mayor in hot waters for SALN

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Claire Bautista
NEWSPH News
591
0
sample-ad

DUBAI — The Office of the Ombudsman has found probable cause to indict Pikit, North Cotabato Mayor Sumulong Sultan for perjury due to the omission of material information in his 2011 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

According to the Ombudsman, Sultan failed to disclose in his SALN several properties consisting of an agricultural land, a P1.2-million Toyota Hilux and a P1.3-millionToyota Fortuner.

Under the Revised Penal Code, perjury is committed when the declarant omits material information that is required of him under oath. In this case, “respondent committed the offense when he omitted the foregoing properties in his 2011 SALN with the intent that it should be received as a statement of what was true despite its falsity.”

By: Jamie Marie Elona

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  16. /pol/
    Reply

    lushacre.com.sg I want to start a blog but would like to own the domain. Any ideas how to go about this?.

  21. omeagle
    Reply

    I was same pleased to find this website. I wanted to thank you for your calculate representing this admirable post!!

  34. melatrole.us
    Reply

    whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You already know, a lot of persons are looking round for this information, you could help them greatly.

  35. http://provilluss.us
    Reply

    Your style is unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

  38. boilx.us
    Reply

    In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.

  46. zopiclone uk
    Reply

    This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!

  50. Divorce Lawyer
    Reply

    Usually I don at learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice article.

  52. design agency
    Reply

    This is really fascinating, You are an overly skilled blogger. Ive joined your rss feed and stay up for looking for more of the good post. Also, Ive shared your website in my social networks!

  56. CBD Pain Balm
    Reply

    Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!

  60. Real estate
    Reply

    Your style is so unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  64. Hiphop italiano
    Reply

    Your current posts often possess a lot of really current info. Where can you come up with this? Just declaring you might be very formative. Thanks once again

  65. toenail fungus
    Reply

    Usually I don at learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.

  74. Peter Loftin
    Reply

    This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  77. this website
    Reply

    Wow, incredible blog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The total look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content material!

  78. more info
    Reply

    Im no professional, but I believe you just made a very good point point. You clearly know what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so genuine.

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.