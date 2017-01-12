NorCot mayor in hot waters for SALN

DUBAI — The Office of the Ombudsman has found probable cause to indict Pikit, North Cotabato Mayor Sumulong Sultan for perjury due to the omission of material information in his 2011 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

According to the Ombudsman, Sultan failed to disclose in his SALN several properties consisting of an agricultural land, a P1.2-million Toyota Hilux and a P1.3-millionToyota Fortuner.

Under the Revised Penal Code, perjury is committed when the declarant omits material information that is required of him under oath. In this case, “respondent committed the offense when he omitted the foregoing properties in his 2011 SALN with the intent that it should be received as a statement of what was true despite its falsity.”

By: Jamie Marie Elona