Non-forfeiture of installment payments | Employee death benefit distribution

Non-forfeiture of installment payments

Atty. Barney, I bought a condominium in the Philippines. The developer promised that it will be finished by November 2014 but until now my unit has not been turned over to me. I cannot find my agent anymore but I was able to talk to the developer. They assured me that it will be finished by December 2016. I told them that I cannot wait anymore and would like to cancel the contract, but they said I will only be able to get 15 percent of all my payments since they have already paid taxes. Please advise – Manny

According to Presidential Decree 957, Section 23, you are entitled to 100 percent refund plus interest, to wit:

“Section 23. Non-Forfeiture of Payments. – No installment payment made by a buyer in a subdivision or condominium project for the lot or unit he contracted to buy shall be forfeited in favor of the owner or developer when the buyer, after due notice to the owner or developer, desists from further payment due to the failure of the owner or developer to develop the subdivision or condominium project according to the approved plans and within the time limit for complying with the same. Such buyer, may at his option, be reimbursed the total amount paid including amortization interest but excluding delinquency interests, with interest thereon at the legal rate.”

Employee death benefit distribution

Atty. Barney, my husband died during the course of his duties in Dubai. Please advise the rules governing the distribution of his death compensation among his family members – Fatima

According to Schedule No 3 of Federal Law No. 8 of 1980, the distribution of death compensation shall be as follows:

1. In the presence of the widow/widower with parents and the child who were in the care of deceased, the compensation shall be distributed in such a way that the widower shall get one eighth and the widows, if more than one, shall have one eighth divided equally among them, the father shall have one third, and both parents shall have one third equally between them, and the rest to the child. Should there be no child, the widower or widows, if more than one, shall get two thirds of compensation, the father shall have the rest, and if both parents are alive, they shall have the rest to be divided equally between them. In the absence of the parents the widow/widower shall have one eighth provided it is divided equally among widows if more than one, and the child shall have the rest. In the absence of either a child or a father with the widower/widow, the latter, shall have the full compensation provided it is divided equally between widows if more than one.

2. In the presence of a father and a child who were under the care of the deceased but in absence of a widow, the child shall have two thirds and the rest to the father or equally to both parents if they are still in existence.

3. In the presence of children used to be supported by the deceased employee, and in absence of the widower, widow, parent, or parents, or brothers or sisters who were supported by him, the compensation shall be distributed among the children equally, and if there is only one child he shall have the full amount of the compensation.

4. In the presence of parents who were supported by the deceased employee without children, widow or widower, the compensation shall be distributed between the parents equally. Unless only one parent exists he/she shall have the full compensation. Brothers and sisters supported by the employee prior to his death shall have the same share as parents in the absence of the latters.

Divorce with child custody and property settlement

Atty. Barney, my husband and I are both flight attendants in the same airline. My husband filed for divorce and I am requested by the court to appear during the hearing. I am willing to let him go but I do not want him to get our three-year-old daughter and the property which we are still currently paying with the developer. What should I do as his lawyer has been asking me to sign a compromise papers which in effect making me give up our daughter and property. He is also refusing to return to me our child’s passport. – Stef

Since your husband has the possession of your daughter’s passport, you must immediately apply for a travel ban with the court so that your husband cannot leave the country with your daughter. This will ensure that your daughter will be in UAE while the court decides on the custody issue. You must not sign the compromise agreement if you are not agreeable to its terms. Mothers are generally given the first priority to be the custodian of the minor children under the UAE Personal Status Law. You must appear during the scheduled hearing and intimate to the court that you are not giving up your daughter’s custody. You can include in the memorandum your claim for alimony and share in the conjugal property. You may likewise invoke the application of the Family Code of the Philippines since both of you are Filipinos.