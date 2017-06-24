Nokia launches its latest mobile phones

Introducing Nokia’s Android-powered phones

DUBAI – Nokia officially launched their new mobile phone lines in the Middle East on Wednesday, June 14.

The team, HMD Global – The Home of Nokia Phones, that is responsible for the new products introduced their three Android-powered phones – Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. Reviving their popular product, the company also introduced the new Nokia 3310.

“HMD is the new home of Nokia phones now and we are looking forward to a new chapter for one of the world’s most loved and trusted mobile brands. Our new Android Nokia smartphone portfolio, together with the return of the iconic Nokia 3310, is a true testament to our ambition and commitment to honor the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience,” Sanmeet Kochar, General Manager of the Middle East at HMD Global, said.

Held at The Farm Restaurant, Al Barari in Dubai, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Office of HMD Global, revealed the three new Nokia Android-powered phones.

Dubbed as the phone to give a “powerful entertainment experience”, Nokia 6 has a smart audio amplifier with dual speakers of Dolby Atmos.

Crafted in a single block of 6,000 series aluminum, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm Adreno 505 graphics processor designed to deliver the best performance without having to pare power consumption.

Priced at AED 799 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the 5.5 inches full HD screen device is available in four colors – matte black, silver, tempered blue and copper.

Nokia 5, coined as having a “seamless, premium and durable design”, is sculpted with Corning Gorilla Glass for a scratch-free screen. With a 5.2 inches IPS HD display, the device has an eight megapixel, 84-degree wide-angle front-facing camera to capture that best selfie.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, Nokia 5 delivers excellent battery life and graphics performance, a great balance for its design.

The Nokia 5 is available in four colors – matte black, silver, tempered blue, and copper blue. It will retail at AED 649 in the country.

At an affordable price of AED 499, Nokia 3 features similar characteristics from the first two but in a more compact design. Sculpted also with Corning Gorilla Glass, the five inch IPS display delivers durability and clear viewing experience.

With an eight megapixel front and back cameras, the Nokia 3 comes in four colors – matte black, silver, tempered blue, and copper.

Nokia 3 will be available in the UAE market on June 29, however, the copper color will only be available in July. Meanwhile, Nokia 5 will be available on July 12 and Nokia 6 anytime in the month of July.

The company revealed that Nokia 3310 is currently available in the market and multiple retailers have already ordered. The new Nokia 3310 will retail at AED 199 in the UAE.