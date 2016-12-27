Nintendo releases ‘the best game in history’ to Apple users

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Claire Bautista
TECHNOLOGY
540
0
sample-ad

 DUBAI– Game maker Nintendo last week has finally brought the Super Mario Run to mobile devices. screen-shot-2016-12-19-at-9-49-50-amUnfortunately, android users have to wait for 2017 to play “the best game in the history.”

According to a theverge.com report, citing a survey by Apptopia, the game was downloaded 2.85 million times in its first day of availability.

The report pointed out that the amount of downloads handily beat out Niantic’s Pokémon Go, which was downloaded 900,000 times in its first day. By day three, the number jumped to 5.6 million.

As of this moment, Pokémon Go holds the record for the most first-week downloads in App Store history.

Mitch Lasky, a venture capitalist at Benchmark and a long-time investor in game companies, was quoted as saying by sgate.com that the success of the Pokémon shows how much demand there is for Nintendo games on devices made by other companies.

He also mentioned that Shiguro Miyamoto, the renowned Nintendo game designer who created Mario and other Nintendo classics, had a hand in Super Mario Run.

“I think Mr. Miyamoto is the greatest game designer of his generation, and his apparent involvement on Run gives it a ton of credibility.”

– Mitch Lasky

Article By: Ryan Namia

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. lovely shez
    Reply

    UoO0JL Keep in the excellent work, I examine few blogs on this site and My spouse and i conceive that your particular web site is basically interesting and has lots associated with excellent details.

  8. realtor.com arizona
    Reply

    I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!

  14. single mom
    Reply

    Une consultation de voyance gratuite va probablement ameliorer votre existence, vu que ce celui qui a connaissance de sa vie future profite mieux des opportunites au quotidien.

  18. bellevue seo
    Reply

    Wow, superb blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The entire look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content material!

  20. MEJOR TIPSTER
    Reply

    It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  23. free global shipping
    Reply

    Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.

  27. Information System
    Reply

    I used to be suggested this blog via my cousin. I am no longer sure whether this post is written by him as no one else realize such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  28. sports cars
    Reply

    Thanks for helping out, excellent info. The surest way to be deceived is to think oneself cleverer than the others. by La Rochefoucauld.

  36. schenk ein
    Reply

    site I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You\ are an expert in this topic!

  43. 913-782-8440
    Reply

    Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!

  50. dangerous drones
    Reply

    Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great design. аАТаЂааАТаЂ Treat the other man as faith gently it is all he has to believe with.аАТаЂ аАТаЂа by Athenus.

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.