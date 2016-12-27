Nintendo releases ‘the best game in history’ to Apple users

DUBAI– Game maker Nintendo last week has finally brought the Super Mario Run to mobile devices. Unfortunately, android users have to wait for 2017 to play “the best game in the history.”
According to a theverge.com report, citing a survey by Apptopia, the game was downloaded 2.85 million times in its first day of availability.
The report pointed out that the amount of downloads handily beat out Niantic’s Pokémon Go, which was downloaded 900,000 times in its first day. By day three, the number jumped to 5.6 million.
As of this moment, Pokémon Go holds the record for the most first-week downloads in App Store history.
Mitch Lasky, a venture capitalist at Benchmark and a long-time investor in game companies, was quoted as saying by sgate.com that the success of the Pokémon shows how much demand there is for Nintendo games on devices made by other companies.
He also mentioned that Shiguro Miyamoto, the renowned Nintendo game designer who created Mario and other Nintendo classics, had a hand in Super Mario Run.
“I think Mr. Miyamoto is the greatest game designer of his generation, and his apparent involvement on Run gives it a ton of credibility.”
– Mitch Lasky
Article By: Ryan Namia
UoO0JL Keep in the excellent work, I examine few blogs on this site and My spouse and i conceive that your particular web site is basically interesting and has lots associated with excellent details.
I value the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
A round of applause for your article. Fantastic.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
The info mentioned within the article are several of the very best readily available
of course we of course we need to know our family history so that we can share it to our kids a
Hey, thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
Great post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Major thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Really informative blog post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Une consultation de voyance gratuite va probablement ameliorer votre existence, vu que ce celui qui a connaissance de sa vie future profite mieux des opportunites au quotidien.
I think this is a real great blog post.Much thanks again.
in everyday years are usually emancipated you don at have to invest a great deal in relation to enjoyment specially with
I cannot thank you enough for the blog.
Wow, superb blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The entire look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content material!
serenity malibu I am struggling with this problem, unknowingly i started importing other person blog posts..which i want to disable. Please help me out.
It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
I really liked your blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
I think this is a real great post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Hey, thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Wow, great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I used to be suggested this blog via my cousin. I am no longer sure whether this post is written by him as no one else realize such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Thanks for helping out, excellent info. The surest way to be deceived is to think oneself cleverer than the others. by La Rochefoucauld.
wow, awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
you heard about this new site ? Dallas SEO
Some really superb blog posts on this site, thanks for contribution.
This is one awesome article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
There may be noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure nice factors in features also.
Microsoft Access is more than just a database application.
thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
site I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You\ are an expert in this topic!
It is best to take part in a contest for among the best blogs on the web. I all suggest this website!
Say, you got a nice article post. Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great article post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Thanks so much for the article. Will read on…
If so, Alcuin as origins may lie in the fact that the Jags are
Major thankies for the article post. Want more.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!
The best approach for the men which you can understand more about today.
What are the best schools for a creative writing major?
Very neat blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
Say, you got a nice article. Will read on…
I think this is a real great blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
Very neat post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great design. аАТаЂааАТаЂ Treat the other man as faith gently it is all he has to believe with.аАТаЂ аАТаЂа by Athenus.