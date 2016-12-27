Nintendo releases ‘the best game in history’ to Apple users

DUBAI– Game maker Nintendo last week has finally brought the Super Mario Run to mobile devices. Unfortunately, android users have to wait for 2017 to play “the best game in the history.”

According to a theverge.com report, citing a survey by Apptopia, the game was downloaded 2.85 million times in its first day of availability.

The report pointed out that the amount of downloads handily beat out Niantic’s Pokémon Go, which was downloaded 900,000 times in its first day. By day three, the number jumped to 5.6 million.

As of this moment, Pokémon Go holds the record for the most first-week downloads in App Store history.

Mitch Lasky, a venture capitalist at Benchmark and a long-time investor in game companies, was quoted as saying by sgate.com that the success of the Pokémon shows how much demand there is for Nintendo games on devices made by other companies.

He also mentioned that Shiguro Miyamoto, the renowned Nintendo game designer who created Mario and other Nintendo classics, had a hand in Super Mario Run.

“I think Mr. Miyamoto is the greatest game designer of his generation, and his apparent involvement on Run gives it a ton of credibility.” – Mitch Lasky



Article By: Ryan Namia