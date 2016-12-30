Nike + SNKRS presents 12 Soles

Basketball, more so than any other sport, leaves an imprint on popular culture beyond the court. Since Nike’s entry into basketball — with the Bruin and Blazer in 1972 — the brand’s on-court footwear has sparked the imagination of athletes, artists, designers, musicians, skateboarders and many more.

With 12 Soles, Nike celebrates its wide-ranging impact on the game through a collection of silhouettes that define the past, present and future of basketball.

Some of these sneakers are inexorably linked to moments—through transcendent tournament runs or turns on the silver screen; and through collaborative interpretations and championship drives. Others are poised for roles in future memory, equipping today’s hardwood heroes and outfitting a new generation of street style icons.

Twelve footwear drops through December, including one mystery drop.

Represented by the collection are several highlights of Nike’s basketball heritage: the Nike Air Force 1 (through its latest iterations, the SF AF-1 and AF-1 Upstep Warrior), Nike Air Max 2 Uptempo, Nike Uptempo, Nike Uptempo 97 and Nike Air Foamposite Pro.

These join some of Nike’s most impactful recent innovations: the Nike Kobe XI Elite Low, Nike Zoom KD 9, Nike Kyrie 2 and Air Jordan XXXI. Rounding out the assortment are three Jordan icons: the Air Jordan IX Retro, Air Jordan XI Retro and Air Jordan XVI Retro.The link between all the designs is an undeniable sport DNA captured from a relentless focus on the needs of the athlete and an uncanny capacity to connect across cultures.