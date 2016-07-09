Nike opens Jordan Brand store in Dubai

Nike has opened a Jordan Brand store in Dubai, United Arab Emirates – the very first in the Middle East region.
Located at the ground floor of the Dubai Mall (opposite the Nike store near the ice rink), the Jordan-only store is the fourth Jordan Brand store in the world joining New York, Chicago and Hong Kong.
The store offers a unique retail experience, and showcases the brand’s four main product categories: Basketball, Training, Sportswear and Young Athletes.
“One of Nike’s founding principles is to ‘listen to the voice of the athlete’,” said Oliver Pressinger, head of Sales for the Jordan brand and Nike Basketball in the Middle East. “Athletes in the region have expressed a huge love for basketball and sneaker culture, so we wanted to bring them the best Jordan Brand innovation and inspiration.”
Jordan Dubai Mall adopts the brand’s new design concept, which originated at Chicago’s 32 South State Street store, and celebrates the legendary Michael Jordan through art installations and historical displays.
The Dubai store specifically brings a centerpiece of the original Wings logo, beautifully installed at the back wall.
The store also includes concrete grey sidewalls featuring a stenciled selection of Jordan’s most important icons. Also located on the sidewalls are six of Michael Jordan’s most iconic shoes including VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII, XIII.
The store carries a three-meter high LED screen located on the sidewall showing the latest innovations from the Jordan brand. On the other side there is digital touch screen allowing consumers to explore the history of the product innovation.
To further celebrate Jordan and basketball through the store design, the space features wooden floors similar to those on courts with a brass engraving of “Jordan” at the entrance. Kabayan Weekly
