Night work for women | Salary increase

Night work for women
Atty. Barney, is it true that women employees are exempted from work during night time? What fields of employment which may legally require us to do night work? – Melissa
As a general rule, no women shall be required to work at night as stated in Article 27 of the UAE Labor Code. The term “at night” refers to a period of not less than 11 successive hours, including the period from 10 in the evening to 7 in the morning.
The prohibition of night work for women, however, shall not apply in the following cases as mentioned in Article 28:
• Where work in the firm is disrupted by a force majeure
• Executive managerial and technical staff
• Work in such health services and other business as may be specified at a resolution by the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, if the female laborer is not normally engaged in mutual work.
Worksite accident
Atty. Barney, I work as laborer at a construction here in Abu Dhabi. An accident occurred in our worksite brought by the collapse of scaffoldings in the second floor that was recently filled with fresh concrete. Two of our fellow employees were injured but our employer said that they are not obliged to report the accident. Are they correct? What should our employer do about this? – Boyet
According to Article 142 of the Labor Code, if an employee sustains a labor injury or occupational disease, the employer or its representative must report the accident instantly to the Police and Labor Department or any of its branches having jurisdiction over the place of business.
The report must include employee’s name, age, vocation, address, and nationality in addition to a brief description of the accident, its circumstances and the arrangements made for the employee’s medical aid or treatment. The Police shall carry out necessary investigation, upon receipt of the report which contains statements of witnesses and employer or his representative and statement of injured if his condition so allows, and the report must indicate in particular if the accident is related to work, and whether it was deliberate or a result of gross misconduct on the part of the employee.
Salary increase
Atty. Barney, I have been employed in a logistics company under a limited contract renewed regularly for the last 12 years. My problem is that for the last two contract renewals, I was not given any salary increment. Is there a law requiring my employer to increase my salary every time the contract is renewed or on a yearly basis? Hope to get your advice soon and maraming salamat po. – Albert
Although Article 63 of the Labor Code provides for the determination of minimum salary and cost of living allowances based on studies and schedules of the cost of living price fluctuations, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs and the Council of Ministers are yet to approve the same. As there is no approved proposal yet for the minimum salary and cost of living allowances, the determination of the amount of salary is left between the employer and employee.
As such, it is up to the employee to negotiate for a salary increase with his employer. Any increase or changes in the terms of employment must be reflected in an addendum to the existing employment contract.
can you buy cialis over the counter