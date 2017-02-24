Nietes faces Thai for vacant IBF world flyweight title

DUBAI – Longest reigning Filipino boxing world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes targets his third world title when he faces Thailand’s Eaktawan Mor Krungthep Thonburi for the vacant IBF world flyweight championship at the Pinoy Pride 40 on April 29 in Cebu.

According to a news.abs-cbn.com report, Nietes, 34, during his debut at 112-pounds showed that he had the speed and the power to hang with the bigger boys after dismantling former world champion Edgar Sosa at Pinoy Pride 38 in Carson, California.

Currently, he is ranked at #3 in the IBF flyweight division, while Krungthep is ranked just below at fourth.

As of the moment, this will be the third time the 26-year old former Thai flyweight champ will face a Filipino, as he’s stepped inside the ring against Froilan Saludar, and most notably, Niete’s teammate Albert Pagara.

Joining Nietes on the Pinoy Pride 40 card in Cebu will be rising stars Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and Jeo “Santino” Santisima.

By: Ryan Namia