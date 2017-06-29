New rules in UAE driver’s license

To be implemented by July 1

DUBAI – Driver’s license in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon have changes, a top official from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed.

By Saturday, July 1, the new validity of new driver’s license will be two years and not 10 years as it was in the past.

The move follows the new Executive Regulation of the Federal Driving and Traffic Law as revised by the Ministerial Resolution No. (177) for 2017 (Article 84 governing the issuance and renewal of driver licenses).

“Article (84) of the Ministerial Resolution (177), which will be implemented as of July 1st this year, sets several stipulations for issuing and renewing driver licenses. It sets the initial validity of Driver Licenses issued or replaced, as 2 years for citizens, GCC nationals and other nationalities aged 21 years and above,” Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA Licensing Agency, said.

For UAE nationals and GCC Nationals, aged 21 years and above, who are currently holding a UAE driver’s license with a 10-year validity will still get a 10-year validity upon renewal.

However, other nationalities in the country, aged 21 years and above, who currently hold a UAE driver’s license with a 10-year validity will be getting a five-year validity upon renewal.

The official mentioned that the rule stays the same for anyone who is less than 21 years of age. He or she will still have a yearly validity for their UAE driver’s license.

“RTA is always keen to comply with the Federal and Ministerial Laws governing the issuance, renewal or age limits related to driver licenses out of its keenness to serve the public interest and realize its vision of providing Safe and Smooth Transport for All,” Bahrozyan concluded.