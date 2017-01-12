New organization launched for overseas Filipinos

Abu Dhabi — In line with the Overseas Filipino Worker’s (OFWs) month celebration every December, The Filipino Achievers Organization (TFAO) envisioned to empower and honor OFWs on all job levels was launched, with ceremonies held at the Park Rotana Hotel in the capital last month.

On a local perspective, TFAO is a private initiative launching its pilot project for OFWs in the United Arab Emirates to strengthen the over 600,000 potential Filipinos by means of highlighting the extraordinary efforts and commitment to their respective companies and by honoring them through various recognitions and awards on an annual, quarterly and occasional events.

Some of these awards are: the Abilidad Awards for hardworking OFW such as drivers, helpers, cashiers, waiters, office staffers, cleaners, house helps, and a lot more; Super Parents Awards for hardworking single parents; Young Achievers Awards for OFW children living with parents abroad excelling in foreign schools; Professional Excellence Awards for professional management performances and achievements; and Community Service Awards for extraordinary commitment in extending extra hours of their daily life, building and helping communities and groups despite their busy work schedules.

“Aside from these various awards, trainings, educational programs, investment schemes and scholarships grants are what TFAO will exist for,” stressed founding chairman Deborah Gay A. Dayrit.

“It is also the aim of the organization to build strong ties between Filipino communities. Thus TFAO promotes partnership and coordination with various Filipino organizations from different disciplines, encouraging unity among small groups to large groups organizers and further ensure a wider range of Filipino beneficiaries to each organization’s vision and missions,” Dayrit stressed, noting that it is not intended to override other organizations rather become a bridge for more unified harmonization of each organizations’ goals and visions.

At the launch, several known personalities, company owners, professionals and dignitaries were tasked to share inspirational messages addressed to honor overseas Filipinos and achievers on their own fields and endeavors.

According to Dayrit, “Filipinos are born achievers and born leaders. Wherever they place us, we always stand out. Bring this attitude to any workplace, and people will find Filipino achievers in any corner of our work force [and] society.

“Being an achiever is having the ability to face and surpass many challenges without using the weaknesses or negativities to pull us down, but rather stepping on them with heads held high and utilizing those problems to create opportunities and innovate solutions. It is believing that you can do it, and better than anybody else could,” she added.

Scholarship will be granted to deserving OFWs who were not able to finish schooling but landed in some challenging jobs, excelled and performed well but could not get promoted due to competency requirements which can be obtained through a study-now-pay-later or full scholarship scheme.

Investment programs of TFAO will encourage OFWs and their families back home to do business and learn the value of earnings by investing rather than spending.

By: Laliebeth P. Petancio