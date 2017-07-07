New monorail station opens on Palm Jumeirah

DUBAI – A new monorail station has been added to the Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Monorail system. The new station, Al Ittihad Park Station, is located near the Golden Mile and the Shoreline Apartments.
“The Palm Monorail is one of Palm Jumeirah’s biggest success stories. The opening of Al Ittihad Park Station is a massive boost for the island’s investors, residents, visitors and retailers, and further cements our commitment to providing new services and attractions at this world-famous community. More people than ever can now enjoy the growing number of facilities on Palm Jumeirah without using a car to reach them,” Ali Rashid Lootah, Chairman of Nakheel, said.
Since 2009, the Palm Monorail has catered to millions of passengers. The volume of passengers has increased in the past four years by 70 percent. In 2013, there were 590,000 passengers, 685,000 in 2014, 878,000 in 2015 and a million in 2016.
With an average of 3,000 riders per day, the number of passengers is expected to reach over a million in 2017.
The new station allows Palm Jumeirah residents to hop on the monorail to get to Atlantis Aquaventure seamlessly from the Al Ittihad Park Station. It previously only ran from the Gateway Station to the Atlantis Aquaventure and back.
sonic payday
<a href="[Link deleted]advance
online loans bad credit
<a href=[Link deleted]loans
money lender
100 day loans reviews
<a href="[Link deleted]loan comparison
payday loans odessa tx
<a href=[Link deleted]loans
quick decision loans
cheapest viagra online
<a href="[Link deleted]online sales
street value of 100mg viagra
<a href=[Link deleted]
cheap brand viagra
6DlJjn Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
quick personal loans same day
<a href="[Link deleted]express
personal loan fast
<a href=[Link deleted]loans
fast cash loans online
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely feel this web site needs a
buy viagra online yahoo answers
<a href="[Link deleted]for men free samples
how to buy viagra in spain
<a href=[Link deleted]pills for men
generic viagra cheap shipping
You made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
I?ve recently started a blog, the information you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I really liked your article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Major thankies for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Very good article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
cheap cialis no prescription
<a href="[Link deleted]cialis 20 mg
buy cialis online with no prescription
<a href=[Link deleted]cialis 20mg online
wholesale cialis suppliers
Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding layout. Individuals may form communities, but it is institutions alone that can create a nation. by Benjamin Disraeli.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
Once We came up to this short article I may only see part of it, is this specific my internet browser or the world wide web website? Should We reboot?
This particular blog is obviously entertaining and also factual. I have found many interesting things out of this source. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks a bunch!
Thanks again for the blog post. Want more.
cialis pills effects
<a href="[Link deleted]20 mg tablet
buy cialis amsterdam
<a href=[Link deleted]tadalafil 20mg price
cheapest cialis uk
cheapest levitra canada
<a href="[Link deleted]20 mg cost walmart
buy levitra china
<a href=[Link deleted]
cheap levitra no prescription
Wow, great blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Simply wanna remark that you have a very nice web site , I love the design and style it really stands out.
This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!
Sensible stuff, I look forward to reading more.
Muchos Gracias for your article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the great work.