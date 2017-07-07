New monorail station opens on Palm Jumeirah

Jekah Carillo
DUBAI – A new monorail station has been added to the Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Monorail system. The new station, Al Ittihad Park Station, is located near the Golden Mile and the Shoreline Apartments.

LOCAL NEW MONORAIL - (www.palm-monorail.com)“The Palm Monorail is one of Palm Jumeirah’s biggest success stories. The opening of Al Ittihad Park Station is a massive boost for the island’s investors, residents, visitors and retailers, and further cements our commitment to providing new services and attractions at this world-famous community. More people than ever can now enjoy the growing number of facilities on Palm Jumeirah without using a car to reach them,” Ali Rashid Lootah, Chairman of Nakheel, said.

Since 2009, the Palm Monorail has catered to millions of passengers. The volume of passengers has increased in the past four years by 70 percent. In 2013, there were 590,000 passengers, 685,000 in 2014, 878,000 in 2015 and a million in 2016.

With an average of 3,000 riders per day, the number of passengers is expected to reach over a million in 2017.

The new station allows Palm Jumeirah residents to hop on the monorail to get to Atlantis Aquaventure seamlessly from the Al Ittihad Park Station. It previously only ran from the Gateway Station to the Atlantis Aquaventure and back.

