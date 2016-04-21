New labor attache vows to protect Filipinos by improving services

DUBAI – ith over 35 years of experience, and as a former regional director in the Philippines, the newly appointed head of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Dubai vowed to protect Filipinos in the country by improving services at her office.

With an impressive record working at the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in the Philippines, Labor Attache Ofelia Domingo shared that this is her first deployment outside of the Philippines.

“My main purpose is to protect the welfare of our workers,” Domingo said, noting that she will be changing some of the process in the organization by streamlining, improving and defining roles of the staff of POLO-OWWA.

For overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are going back home to the Philippines, the former regional director said she wants to strengthen the government’s reintegration program, and pre-employment and post arrival assistance for those who are going abroad to work.

When asked what she plans to do in her new post, Domingo said, “Dubai is a high profile post. I would like to establish good relations [with UAE and other delegates].”

Having served primarily in Mindanao region from 1994 to 2016, Domingo stated that as most of the distressed workers in Dubai are from that region, she has an idea of why some Filipinos from the said region leave to work abroad.

Based on POLO-OWWA records, they currently have 18 distressed Filipino workers. The number, according to the office, has improved compared to their previous record. However, the amount of visit visa holders has also risen due to changes in hiring a housemaid directly from the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Domingo said the saving culture of Filipinos at the moment is not impressive.

“The problem is implementation and changes in strategies and style should be applied,” Domingo said, noting that being financial literate will be a benefit to all OFWs and is one of the things she will be highlighting while being posted in the emirate.

Another thing Domingo has observed is that Filipinos who aspire to work abroad had become younger. Fresh graduates from the Philippines have ventured out to work due to unemployment in the Philippines or following a fellow family member who is an OFW.

“There should be a self-assessment kung ano ang strength and weaknesses nila,” she said, adding that it is important that all Filipinos should equip themselves and be multi-skilled to help them further in their career.

“Your success is to be employable. Translate into actions what’s learned. Study to have a working habit,” Domingo said.