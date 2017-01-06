New color scheme for Dubai buses

DUBAI – To further cater to the public, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed a new color scheme for the Dubai Metro Feeder Buses. The blue and white color scheme mimic the metro carriages.

“The RTA has so far repainted 70 buses, and by the end of the first quarter of 2017, all the 186 metro feeder buses will bear the new color scheme,” Abdullah Rashid Al Mazami, Director of Maintenance & Services, Public Transport Agency, RTA said.

The move is aimed to allow commuters to identify the metro feeder buses easily when using the public transportation in the Emirate.

“The purpose of launching this color theme underlines RTA’s keenness to bring happiness to all community segments, be it citizens, residents, tourists or visitors. The color marking and optical theming of mass transit modes help improve communication and overcome language barriers,” the director said.

According to the RTA, a total of 1,793,691 people used the public transportation on New Year’s Eve. The amount comes from taxis, marine transportation, buses, tram, and metro.

Dubai Metro received the most number of commuters with 769,817. Out of the number, 509,089 people used the Red Line while 260,728 people used the Green Line.

Taxis came in second with 543,329 users while buses had 393,763 people riding on Saturday, December 31.

“RTA is keen on continuously improving public buses and enhancing their integration with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram, and water transport means like the water bus and the water taxi. The ultimate objective of these endeavors is to make this modern transit means the optimal mobility option in the Emirate of Dubai,” Al Mazami concluded.

Article By: Jekah Carillo