New bus services and routes in Al Ain

DUBAI – Starting July 28, new bus service routes and services will be implemented in Al Ain.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced that they will be adding new bus services while some will be modified.

A new service 460 will run on Thursday and Friday from Al Ain Bus Station to Labor Village with a 60-minute headway.

From Al Ain to Abu Karayyah, bus service 560 will be running daily with a 240-minute headway.

There will also be changes to the termination stops of two bus services. Bus service number 590 will terminate at Al Ain Bus Station instead of Al Ain Town Square.

It will be re-routed through local roads closer to the Mazayad Community.

Bus number 595 will be re-routed into the Um Ghaffa farms area and will terminate at Al Ain Bus Station instead of Al Ain Town Square.

Bus service 375 will be operating with a 240-minute headway instead of 120 minutes. Both bus numbers 930 and 970 will be re-routed to Ghoneimah via Al Shuaibah.

Bus number 970 will be extended to Al Bateen West area which is currently served by bus service 930.

Bus service 950 will be re-routed to Al Nabghah via Khalid Bin Sultan Street while bus number 960 will be re-routed to Al Sarooj area which is currently served by 950 via Al Khrair east.

City services will have two timetables – Saturday to Wednesday and Thursday and Friday. Headway for some of the services will be adjusted to 45 minutes for timetable one.

Bus service X90 will be operating based on the two timetables with a headway adjusted to 45 minutes for timetable one and off-peak periods of timetable two.

The changes were made after conducting studies that aim to enhance the bus network and infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. The new changes will offer customers low-cost transportation modes and availability of bus services in addition to health security and environmental benefits.