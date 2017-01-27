Netizen gains praises for Manila to Bicol bike marathon

DUBAI – An adamant netizen has been gaining admiration from the online community after launching a campaign for his sick brother in the province of Sorsogon, Philippines.
Jessie Hallig, on January 16, posted a status: “Magba-bike ako para sayo Kuya Rham. Gusto ko lumaban ka, kaya mo yan. Kaya natin, gagaling ka.
“Padyak ko to para sayo.”
This post has been making the rounds on social media. As of this writing, it has garnered 28,000 likes, with 20,488 shares and more than 3,000 comments.
But Hallig, before he even reached Magallanes, their hometown, was saddened about the news that his brother had already passed away.
The sad news was posted over Facebook by Russell Chu Atanacio, one of Jessie’s friends, who keeps online users updated about his travel.
“Nakarating na po si paps Jessie sa kanilang bahay sa Magallanes, Sorsogon. Four days din po biyahe niya bago siya nakauwi ulit.
“Sa kasamaang palad po hindi niya na po naabutang buhay ang kaniyang Kuya Rham,” the post was made on Friday, January 20.
Other riders, mostly from Manila, joined his voyage and supported him financially.
In an 89.1 Bicol Idol FM interview, Hallig said that he wasn’t expecting that a huge help from other people would support his campaign.
The media interview was made a day before the death of his brother.
He was quoted as saying that he was biking to show to his brother that he will fight until the end.
Condolences were given to Hallig family from the online community.
A Facebook user Dortbikes Bibal has written: “Marami sa mga riders ibinubuhos na lang nila sakit na nadarama sa pagpapakapagod kasi karamihan at madalas wala sila magawa sa oras na kaylangan, sa paraan nito Boss Jessie, ibinigay mo ang tamang desisyon [na] hindi magmakaawa sa iba.”
By: Ryan Namia
dv2YKe This blog was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Appreciate it!
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I really liked your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
It as nearly impossible to find experienced people on this subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
I will immediately grab your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
A big thank you for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Very good blog post. I absolutely appreciate this site. Continue the good work!
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really thank you! Great.
Thank you ever so for you article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
lunette ray ban Is Totally Neat Within A Descendant Typical
You have brought up a very superb details , thanks for the post.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!
Major thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thanks
This awesome blog is definitely cool as well as amusing. I have chosen a lot of helpful tips out of this source. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Cheers!
Thank you for your blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
This is one awesome post. Will read on…
Major thankies for the post. Much obliged.
Great, thanks for sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
I really enjoy the post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Im grateful for the post.Thanks Again. Great.