Netizen gains praises for Manila to Bicol bike marathon

DUBAI – An adamant netizen has been gaining admiration from the online community after launching a campaign for his sick brother in the province of Sorsogon, Philippines.

Jessie Hallig, on January 16, posted a status: “Magba-bike ako para sayo Kuya Rham. Gusto ko lumaban ka, kaya mo yan. Kaya natin, gagaling ka.

“Padyak ko to para sayo.”

This post has been making the rounds on social media. As of this writing, it has garnered 28,000 likes, with 20,488 shares and more than 3,000 comments.

But Hallig, before he even reached Magallanes, their hometown, was saddened about the news that his brother had already passed away.

The sad news was posted over Facebook by Russell Chu Atanacio, one of Jessie’s friends, who keeps online users updated about his travel.

“Nakarating na po si paps Jessie sa kanilang bahay sa Magallanes, Sorsogon. Four days din po biyahe niya bago siya nakauwi ulit.

“Sa kasamaang palad po hindi niya na po naabutang buhay ang kaniyang Kuya Rham,” the post was made on Friday, January 20.

Other riders, mostly from Manila, joined his voyage and supported him financially.

In an 89.1 Bicol Idol FM interview, Hallig said that he wasn’t expecting that a huge help from other people would support his campaign.

The media interview was made a day before the death of his brother.

He was quoted as saying that he was biking to show to his brother that he will fight until the end.

Condolences were given to Hallig family from the online community.

A Facebook user Dortbikes Bibal has written: “Marami sa mga riders ibinubuhos na lang nila sakit na nadarama sa pagpapakapagod kasi karamihan at madalas wala sila magawa sa oras na kaylangan, sa paraan nito Boss Jessie, ibinigay mo ang tamang desisyon [na] hindi magmakaawa sa iba.”

By: Ryan Namia