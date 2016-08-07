Nerissa Rubio David: a model from Aklan

Age: 23

Height: 5’4”

Status: Single

Current Location: Dubai

Philippine Hometown: Poblacion

Batan, Aklan

Hobbies: Food and nature photography, traveling, listening to music, playing badminton, reading novels online, playing video game console

Job: Office Administrative at Amazon Business Center

Our Branded Pinoy this week is a young model who hails from Aklan. She has been joining beauty contests and involving herself in charitable activities. Her friends describe her as a simple person. Nerissa was spotted during PBA games in Dubai.

What’s inside your bag?

One thing that I should not miss to put inside my bag is my earphone. I usually listen to music in my spare time to get out from boredom, especially when I travel like in public busses and in the Metro. Some other important things that I always bring are my ballpen, body spray, wet wipes, EB lip tint, umbrella, wallet, keys and eye glasses.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

Actually, I am totally satisfied with my iPhone. I find it very nifty to use, and it always conforms with the latest technology trends. Basically, I use it in taking picture with a great image quality or the resolution is so amazing. It may sound ridiculous but I love taking not only selfies but also of nice views and the things that are interesting around me.

What’s inside your closet?

I guess I have almost completely collected all type of clothing, like for my personal stuff – casual, formal, rugged and my uniforms.

What is your style of clothing?

The type of clothing that I wear depends on the occasion and my mood. I could actually say that I am flexible when it comes to clothing style for as long as I am not being over or under dressed. But I am more into rugged style. I feel more comfortable with it.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

The brand doesn’t actually matter to me when I buy clothes. Any brand will do because I believe that being comfortable on what you are wearing is the most important. I have some collections from H&M, Bershka, Forever21 and Zebra though.

What is your favorite perfume?

I like to wear my favorite perfume, the Prada Candy Kiss by Daneila Adnrier. I like a scent that smells prominent the longer it stays on my body. From the name itself with candy and the musky shades, it caught my attention. This scent has the composition of vanilla and orange blossom. Next is Victoria Secret Vanilla Lace. Anything with vanilla scent I really love to use it. I hate a strong scent perfumes.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

I buy shoes from Adidas and Converse for two reasons, the quality and comfort. Thy are capable of creating nice design of shoes. I also like wearing sandals from Aldo, Tory Burch and Graceland for my flats, otherwise you will see me wearing slippers most of the time.

Are you a shopaholic?

Not really, because I considered myself being a frugal person. I am always practical when it comes to buying things. I just buy stuff if it’s really necessary. But there are times that I become an Impulsive buyer, most especially when the item is on sale. But I can consider myself as foodaholic, I love food above all things. You can even see it on my social media account. I don’t deprive myself with food. That’s why we are working for our basic needs.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

I only purchase items according to importance and my monthly budget. Sometimes, my family’s approval, or even my friends have a bigger influence when I purchase something.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

The only brand that pleases my skin type is Olay. I’m using Olay facial wash, soap, day and night cream moisturizer. Nivea for lotion, of course, because most of their products are so friendly to skin.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

I have been an avid fan and reader of this column and I have read many different definitions of Branded Pinoy. Well for me, being Branded Pinoy means someone who is confident and with a passionate heart to help others regardless of any differences such as religion and the color of our skin. A Filipino who has the capacity to influence others and compose the good characters in a very professional manner.