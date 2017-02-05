National Store partners with French smartphone brand Wiko

The company is moving towards portfolio diversification focusing on the mobile and IT National Store in charge of ground sales and distribution for Wiko Wiko plans to re-enter the power retail segment with new 4G phones



National Store, the flagship company of the JK Group, has announced its partnership with French smartphone brand Wiko to be its exclusive distributor in the UAE.

National Store will be responsible for ground sales and distribution for Wiko in its outlets. This will assist the brand in its country-wide expansion by strengthening its visibility.

In a short time, Wiko has grown to make itself felt in Europe. It has presence in 30 countries after Wiko entered the top 5 in Western Europe in 2016. In France, it is in the second position and is also largely successful in other European markets. Wiko has shipped out more than 10 million phones globally in 2016, with more than 15 million users worldwide.

Salah Khoory, General Manager, National Store, said: “Partnering with Wiko is part of National Store’s strategy to diversify its business, creating a strong base in the mobile and IT categories. Wiko is a young and fresh brand with a lot of potential which will add a strong, new category to the company’s portfolio. Our aim is to further fortify its visibility and then move into increasing its presence through power retailers.”

As distributors and retailers, National Store has been successful for almost half a century showcasing brands such as Canon, Sandisk, Moser, Crown Line, KZEN and GP Batteries. The company launched an outlet in Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi, last year, and has a number of expansion plans in the future.

Didier Carmeille, Wiko Regional Director for the MENA region said, “We aim to reach out to the entire UAE market and be present in its every nook and corner. To achieve this, a very strong and professional distributor partner is required and National Store was a natural choice. They are already into sales and distribution of a mobile brand and also have very strong relations with all the retailers because they carry some very renowned non-mobile brands. Wiko came to the UAE with the ambition of achieving 10 percent of the market. This ambition continues for us and with National Store, and the right products at the right price, we expect to achieve it very soon.”

Kashif Siddiqui, Head of Sales Wiko, UAE, “We believe in maintaining the right balance between price and product to avoid major fluctuations in pricing, thus giving stability to both retailers and consumers. In the UAE, Wiko has positioned itself as a challenger brand, combining the product and service quality of top brands while keeping prices as competitive as smaller brands. Thus customers see Wiko as a real ‘Value for Money’ brand.”

Besides the 3G and feature phones offered by Wiko, National Store will showcase the latest range of Wiko smartphones, including Highway Pure, one of the world’s slimmest and lightest 4G phone, and Wiko-Fever, a glow in the dark phone. The distributors will also market accessories, such as WiSHAKE, both wireless and wired headphones, earphones, Bluetooth speakers; WiMATE Smartband; car chargers; and power banks.

Khoory added, “National Store has grown on the concept of ‘value for money’, which has won it a trusted consumer base. One of the biggest strengths of National Store is that brands trust us to provide them with the best visibility and positioning. We are confident that our relationship with Wiko will reap rich dividends. As a distributor, our customers expect us to provide the best of the latest gadgets. We are happy to provide them with one more option.”

Ateeq Ahmad Shamsi, General Manager – Operations, National Store LLC, added: “2016 has been a very good year for us: the launch of our new store in Abu Dhabi and the Golden Jubilee partnership with Canon are just a few highlights of the beautiful and lucrative journey – a journey that has continued this year with Wiko.”

Wiko products are available in all branches of National Store. The company deals in various high-profile brands, carefully sourced from across the globe. It has three main divisions, namely; Photo-Video, Electronic and Media, through which it represents well-known brands.