National Paints trounces Bubbles for ANTBL trophy

Sharjah – The 2017 Al Nahda Tropahan Basketball League (ANTBL) organized by Commissioner Eric Ubal once again successfully concluded its 10th Inter-Color Cup Pre-Summer Season last Friday, June 23 at the Al Nahda Park, Sharjah

Participated in by ten teams in their 10th season, it was down to the two strongest contenders who faced off in the much awaited championship game between National Paints and Bubbles Team where it showed the National Paints controlling the game from the opening tip off to the last five minutes of the regulation leading by double digits with the offensive efforts from power forward Peter Buenafe and point guards Cris Casala and Raymond Bustrillos.

However, Bubbles power forward Lloyd Lopez and Joan Santos combined with 24 points in the game, while shooter Jan Belandres made six triples where they made some late rallies in the fourth quarter to close the gap, 55-53. But National Paints was too much for them ending the game with a 15-point victory to emerge as Season 10 champions.

“This was a great season for us, my teammates contributed their best to win this championship trophy,” said power forward Buenafe who scored a game high of 32 points and was awarded as Mythical Team member and Finals MVP.

In the battle for 3rd place, Amir Asistio and Jay Alcantara of Bully Boys team defeated Abela Team, 84-81.

Amir Asistio of Bully Boys took home the Season MVP, Peter Buenafe of National Paints was judged as Finals MVP

Mythical 5 were awarded to Laurence Ramirez, Peter Buenafe, Amir Asistio, Joan Santos and Jesus Gallo while Best Julius Tibayan of National Paints was declared Best Coach of the season.