Nakakalokang rigodon

ENTERTAINMENT - Aljur ay Kylie (Instagram account)Hindi talaga maiiwasan sa showbiz ang laging itanong sa mga nagkaroon ng karelasyong kapwa-artista, ang lagay ng either friendship or emote nila.

At siyempre, dapat naka-segue iyan sa mga current projects nila dahil mas magandang pag-usapan kapag may ganun.

Ewan kung anong klaseng practice o rule na iyan sa showbiz hahahaha! 

Kaya nga hindi natin masisisi si Aljur halimbawa kung mag-react man siya na umano’y nagagamit sa promo ng Encantadia ang isyu sa kanila ni Kylie.

Nangyari din iyan kay Angeline Quinto na biglang nabuking sa show ni Kuya Boy Abunda ang noo’y ina-avoid niyang isyu sa kanila ni Coco Martin. Currently ay showing at malakas sa takliya ang “Foolish Love” movie niya with Jake Cuenca.

At dahil sagad-sagaran na rin ang promo ng upcoming teleserye ni Maja Salvador, aba’y kahit ang noon pang isyu nila ni Gerald Anderson ay nauungkat.

Hindi nga namin maunawaan kung bakit pati yung pagiging “nauna” ni Bea Alonzo sa dating bf ay kanya pang binanggit ngayong nagkakamabutihan na nga uli sina Ge at Bea.

At para ma-sustain marahil ang “ingay” sa mga past love lives nila, eto ka’t biglang tetestingin sa “A Love to Last” si Xian Lim, bilang kababata ni Bea sa soap. Kung kakagatin nga naman ito ng mga manunuod at magbibigay ito ng additional conflict-kilig sa ngayo’y love tandem ni Bea kay Ian Veneracion, aba’y hindi malayong maging regular ang role ni Xian sa soap.

At siyempre pa, alam nating lahat na magbabalik-tambalan sina Ge at Kim Chiu, na susubukan ngang ihiwalay sa tandem nila ni Xian.

Kaya kung tutuusin, iikot lang sa mga relasyon nila, past man o present ang kapalaran ng mga teleseryes nila hahahaha!

Ano kaya ang hitsura ng primetime ng ABS-CBN kung gagawin ngang magkakasunod ang mga soaps ng mga nabanggit na artista? Hindi kaya ma-confuse ang mga tao sa kung sino na nga ang dati at present ni sino at kanino?

Alalahanin natin, umeere din ang soap ni Zanjoe Marudo na ex-bf naman ni Bea… hahahahaha!

Nakakalokang rigodon, di ba?

****

ENTERTAINMENT - Iris Mittinaire (Facebook pageHere’s congratulating Manong Chavit Singson for producing the 2016 Miss Universe in Manila.

Tunay namang world-class at very fabulous ang staging nito at hindi tayo napahiya sa buong mundo.

Kahit na umabot lang sa top six ang Philippine bet natin na si Maxine Medina, she showed us her worth.

Isa kami sa hindi masyadong na-impress sa performance ni Maxine, pero ganun talaga. Ika nga ni Ms. Gloria Diaz, “consolation contestant o token candidate lang siya,” na siyempre pa ay umani ng bashing na sangkatutak.

Si Ms. France, Iris Mittinaire, ang bagong Miss Universe dahil bukod sa maganda ay katanagi-tangi sa sagot niya, habang first runner-up si Ms. Haiti Raquel Pellisier at second runner-up si Ms. Colombia Andrea Tovar, na early favorite.

Masaya at kuwela ang hosting ni Steve Harvey. Well-admired ng mga Pinoy ang paghingi niya uli ng apology at nakipag-kengkuyan ito sa mga candidates lalo na nung magkasunod na pumasok sa top 9 sina Philippines at Colombia.

Very funny rin yung moment na i-aanunsyo na ni Steve ang Miss Universe between Haiti and France dahil nilapitan siya ni Pia Wurtzbach at binigyan ng eyeglasses hahahaha!

Hindi naman umiyak si Pia during her farewell walk. Queen na queen talaga ang peg ng ating third Miss Universe na isa nga marahil sa most popular Miss Universe sa kasaysayan.

Ang tanong na lang ngayon, magkaroon kaya ng career sa Pilipinas ang mga pumasok sa top 13 kagaya ng previous staging here before kung saan minahal ang mga gaya nina Ms. Spain Amparo Munoz, Maureen Ava Viera ng Aruba, Joanna Raunio ng Finland at sina Sushmita Sen ng India, Dayanara Torres ng Puerto Rico, Michelle Van Eimmeren ng Australia, Viveka Babaji ng Mauritius, at iba pang medyo nakalimutan namin ang names hahahaha!

 

*****

Mag-stay pa pala ng isang linggo sa bansa si Dayanara Torres dahil aapir pa siya sa ASAP’s anniversary.

Ang Manila Genesis nina Anglie at Gary Valenciano ang management outfit ni Yari sa bansa na nagkaroon din naman ng bonggang karir as tv host and actress.ENTERTAINMENT - Dayanara (Twitter page)

Maganda pa rin si Dayanara at kahit nagka-edad na ito, halatang tatak pa rin nito ang karisma na minahal sa kanya ng mga Pinoy.

Marami ang nagtatanong kung nagkita na sila nina Aga Muhlach at Charlene Gonzales at iba pa niyang friends sa showbiz, pero dahil nakatuon nga lahat ang pokus sa current beauties, siyempre isasantabi muna yung mga tsika na yun.

Siyanga pala, hindi namin namataan sa buong duration ng Miss Universe 2016 si Charlene bukod sa naging pagsuporta nito kay Maxine sa social media.

Balitang wala sa bansa ang dating Miss Universe contender natin na asawa na ni Aga at tila may kung anong intriga sa kanila? Hmmmm… aalamin natin iyan next issue.

By: Ambet Nabus

