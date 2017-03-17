Nadine bags Nickelodeon’s Favorite Pinoy Star award

Multimedia princess, Nadine Lustre won the Favorite Pinoy Star award from Nickelodeon Monday, March 13.

Nadine was declared winner in the annual event against other nominees, Liza Soberano, Janella Salvador, and Janine Gutierrez, after gathering the most number of votes on Nickelodeon’s website, Twitter and Facebook using hashtags.

Congrats Nadine! (viva.com.ph)

