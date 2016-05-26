My favorite story of small beginnings

My favorite stories of entrepreneurship are those that had small beginning. I am always amazed by the wonders that the entrepreneurs behind the stories are able to create to make the miracles happen. They are living proofs that success is a choice and that the universe is a generous provider to those who dream.

Merl Bolus already failed in business when she felt another threat of failure in her RTW business. She could afford another failure without a fall back position. With one hundred peso-capital, she cooked suman (rice cake) and sold it in the market. She noticed that her capital doubled. This inspired her to put more money and explored if indeed the business can give her 100 percent profit margin, and she proved it. She went into this business until she had to close her RTW business and run the suman business full time.

She tapped supports available for her from government agencies like the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). She got the support of the DOST for the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SET-UP Program) so she can improve her production and packaging. In no time, her product became the number one pasalubong (souvenir) in Oriental Mindoro. Her reach expanded when the DTI allowed her to join trade fairs and exhibits in major parts of the country. Her presence is now felt as far as other parts of Luzon and she is now ready to expand in other areas of the country and the ASEAN.

From one kilo of malagkit (sticky rice) and one hundred pesos capital, she now has a big production to as much as 10 cavans (50 kilos each cavan) of malagkit rice are now processed to be what people are buying as vacuum-packed suman branded as Merl’s Suman sa Lihiya.

Aside from this business success, Merl and her family lives a comfortable life in Oriental Mindoro with resources enough to expand her business to a café. She has expanded her product lines to include other related pasalubong products.

Beverly Aquino graduated accountancy and was married to a crew of a fast food chain. She was home-bodied due to her pregnancy at one point and she was budgeting the salary of her husband. She had to allocate carefully as the limited salary was not even enough. Exploring how she can help the husband, she gambled on the one thousand two hundred pesos allotted for the electricity. She made lugaw (congee) and sold it in front of the house. She was surprised that the term “tubong lugaw” is true. Her capital multiplied by several times and her sales reached more than ten thousand pesos per day. This inspired her to establish what is now known as “Lugaw Queen.”

With her humble beginning, she now has several branches and is not positioned to expand through franchising. She has innovated on her products to include meals and other snacks. She has systematized her outlets and she is now finalizing her mall outlets.

Aside from the business success, her family now lives a beautiful and comfortable life in a private village in Laguna. She is also engaged in various activities to promote entrepreneurship among Filipinos, specially women.

Lessons learned

In my book, Entrepreneurship in 12 Days, I asked Ms. Tita Datu Puangco, a Veteran Trainer and Corporate Consultant the question “why women make good entrepreneurs. These are her reasons, and I agree:

1. Women possess natural intuition. With a dose of logic women often possess a balanced view of current reality.

2. Women have strong innate curiosity (including a penchant for gossip) and gain easy access to business information and opportunities.

3. Women have high tolerance for pain (imagine childbirth!), enduring even during difficult times and we don’t easily give up in the face of setbacks, difficulties and obstacles.

4. Women entrepreneurs exert powerful influence without a prominent display of aggressive personal power. We are able to use women power to our advantage even with hard-nosed businessmen.

5. Women are open with our feelings and expressive of their affection and gratitude, we are quick to develop friends and build networks of customers, suppliers and supporters.

6. Women often change our minds, we are open to possibilities, quick to move on opportunities and adapt to change. We are also naturally reflective they think deep before they leap or act.

7. Women have strong maternal instincts – we are supportive, empathetic and sensitive to the feelings of associates, customers and partners.

8. Women naturally play supporting roles and they permit and allow talents in an organization to flourish and shine.

9. Women pray a lot. We count not just on practical help, but also on the workings of divine Providence.

10. Women are creative, non-lateral thinkers, and they easily discover innovative ways of thinking and doing.

11. Women are used to balancing the demands of family and work they are more open to multi-skilling and multi-tasking. Women know how to express and manage work related stress.

12. Finally, women are culturally the family treasurers; they tend to be more thoughtful and careful with money.

