Musafir.com eases travel of Filipinos to UAE, with Kabayan special visa packages

Musafir.com, the UAE’s first ever premium-experience travel website, introduced the ‘Kabayan Specials’ in the month of August, exclusively for Filipinos who are travelling to the UAE.

This initiative has played a key role in assisting the Filipinos travelling to the UAE and extending or changing their tourist visas after. The tailor-made packages include UAE tourist visa with options of both short-term and long-term, flight ticket from the Philippines to the UAE and documentation support. These visa services are provided with the ease of online payment and without any security deposit or hidden fees.

In addition to the above services, Musafir.com has also chartered a new initiative ‘Oman visa change package’, wherein the Filipinos can exit to Oman instead of going back to the Philippines in order to change or extend their UAE tourist visa. The package comprises of Oman tourist visa, UAE tourist visa and a 2-way bus trip for prices starting from AED 699.

“We are extremely happy with the success of the ‘Kabayan Specials’ which have seen a significant increase in the number of Filipinos travelling to the UAE, with us. Our new visa package has brought ease and convenience to the Filipino residents in the UAE to bring their families and friends over without any hassles”, remarked Raheesh Babu, COO at Musafir.com.

Musafir.com’s exclusive package is a remarkable step towards making the UAE more expat-friendly and is expected to see a rise in the Filipinos travelling into the country.

About Musafir.com

Musafir.com is part of Universal Travels and Tourism in the UAE. The word Musafir means ‘traveller’ in both Hindi and Arabic. Established in 2007, the site is the brainchild of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Sachin Gadoya, and Albert Dias. The company provides travel management solutions to corporate customers and leisure travel solutions to retail customers including flights, hotels, and holidays.Musafir.com currently offers flights to 3000 destinations on over 270 airlines and 85,000 domestic and international hotel properties and now operates from 10 offices across UAE and India with 8 new locations in the pipeline.

For more information, contact Sajda Lathif at sajda@musafir.com or help@musafir.com.