Multi-awarded Pinoy educator inspires expats in Saudi Arabia

DAMMAM – Dr. Jordan Tovera Salvador inspires his fellow expats in Dammam to strive for excellence. At the Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (formerly known as University of Dammam), he serves as Assistant Professor of Community and Mental Health Nursing, Vice-Chairman of Quality Assurance and Accreditation Unit, Chairman of Male Section Quality Assurance and Accreditation Unit, Supervisor of Evaluation and Examination Unit; and, University Fellow and Mentor for Teaching and Learning.
Expertise
The College is the education flagship of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Facilitating to be certified by NCAAA is a huge deal in the educational services in the Kingdom. “I am so fortunate that I was able to be part of the core group planning, organizing, directing and controlling all the functions of the accreditation. In spite of being the only Filipino in the administrative post and some language barriers, I still managed to show my expertise in quality management system.
“Being able to lead and direct other nationalities was such a remarkable experience for me, which truly shows how Filipinos can excel in the international arena. I was also involved in several speaking engagements as a resource speaker in the Ministry of Health and various hospitals in the kingdom such as King Fahd Hospital of the University, Dammam Central Hospital. I am fortunate to teach and deliver talks to local nurses in the areas of my specialization such as Emergency and Critical Care Nursing, Leadership and Management and Quality Management System.”
Doors opened
“Since I came here in KSA, opportunities started to knock at my doors. I had invitations for local and international conferences to present my scholarly works particularly in countries like Ireland, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, Singapore, Jordan, Armenia, Georgia, Brunei and even here in Saudi Arabia. I am fortunate to be given an award as one of the ‘Best Teachers in the College of Nursing’. I am also lucky to be part of nursing organizations like Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, International Academic Nurses Alliance and International Council of Nurses.”
He received the prestigious Edith Anderson Leadership and Educational Grant from Sigma Theta Tau International for the International Nursing Research Congress in Cape Town, South Africa. “Luckily, I am also able to pursue continuing education and community involvement, which I could not do in the Philippines due to time constraints. Being an OFW is really a life-changing experience for me. It opened me so many avenues for professional and personal development that enhances my capacity as a person.
“I have seen the motivation and drive to be successful of people I met. All of us are hardworking, passionate and output driven. What set me aside from them is my humility and down to earth attitude. Wherever I may go, I always go back to my roots and to the people who helped me achieved and attained my current status. My success will also be their accomplishments. You have to stand where you failed. It doesn’t matter how many times you failed but what matters most are the insights and moral discernments you acquire from the failures and experiences. Life is too short and you have to maximize what you can do every single day.”
By: Yul Espartero
