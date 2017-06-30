Multi-awarded Pinoy educator inspires expats in Saudi Arabia

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Kabayan Weekly
Fil Expat NewsNEWS
3.4K
0
sample-ad

DAMMAM – Dr. Jordan Tovera Salvador inspires his fellow expats in Dammam to strive for excellence. At the Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (formerly known as University of Dammam), he serves as Assistant Professor of Community and Mental Health Nursing, Vice-Chairman of Quality Assurance and Accreditation Unit, Chairman of Male Section Quality Assurance and Accreditation Unit, Supervisor of Evaluation and Examination Unit; and, University Fellow and Mentor for Teaching and Learning.

 

Expertise

FIL EXPAT - MULTI AWARDED - JORDANThe College is the education flagship of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Facilitating to be certified by NCAAA is a huge deal in the educational services in the Kingdom. “I am so fortunate that I was able to be part of the core group planning, organizing, directing and controlling all the functions of the accreditation. In spite of being the only Filipino in the administrative post and some language barriers, I still managed to show my expertise in quality management system.

“Being able to lead and direct other nationalities was such a remarkable experience for me, which truly shows how Filipinos can excel in the international arena. I was also involved in several speaking engagements as a resource speaker in the Ministry of Health and various hospitals in the kingdom such as King Fahd Hospital of the University, Dammam Central Hospital. I am fortunate to teach and deliver talks to local nurses in the areas of my specialization such as Emergency and Critical Care Nursing, Leadership and Management and Quality Management System.”

 

Doors opened

“Since I came here in KSA, opportunities started to knock at my doors. I had invitations for local and international conferences to present my scholarly works particularly in countries like Ireland, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, Singapore, Jordan, Armenia, Georgia, Brunei and even here in Saudi Arabia. I am fortunate to be given an award as one of the ‘Best Teachers in the College of Nursing’. I am also lucky to be part of nursing organizations like Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, International Academic Nurses Alliance and International Council of Nurses.”

He received the prestigious Edith Anderson Leadership and Educational Grant from Sigma Theta Tau International for the International Nursing Research Congress in Cape Town, South Africa. “Luckily, I am also able to pursue continuing education and community involvement, which I could not do in the Philippines due to time constraints. Being an OFW is really a life-changing experience for me. It opened me so many avenues for professional and personal development that enhances my capacity as a person.

“I have seen the motivation and drive to be successful of people I met. All of us are hardworking, passionate and output driven. What set me aside from them is my humility and down to earth attitude. Wherever I may go, I always go back to my roots and to the people who helped me achieved and attained my current status. My success will also be their accomplishments. You have to stand where you failed. It doesn’t matter how many times you failed but what matters most are the insights and moral discernments you acquire from the failures and experiences. Life is too short and you have to maximize what you can do every single day.”

By: Yul Espartero

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. this site
    Reply

    5wu5qj It as great that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well as from our discussion made at this place.

  2. watchmovies
    Reply

    I was suggested this blog through my cousin. I am now not sure whether this post is written through him as no one else realize such distinctive about my trouble. You are incredible! Thank you!

  4. دانلود
    Reply

    Red your website put up and liked it. Have you at any time considered about visitor submitting on other associated blogs similar to your website?

  11. เลขพัสดุ
    Reply

    Thank you for another fantastic post. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  15. women's blouse
    Reply

    This very blog is definitely cool and diverting. I have chosen many interesting advices out of it. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  19. sửa cửa cuốn
    Reply

    My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  22. Eye Serum
    Reply

    Thanks for this very useful info you have provided us. I will bookmark this for future reference and refer it to my friends.

  25. website design
    Reply

    Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very great article.

  31. buy modafinil
    Reply

    It is really a nice and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  40. CBD Skin Care
    Reply

    Thanks for an concept, you sparked at thought from a angle I hadn at given thoguht to yet. Now lets see if I can do something with it.

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.