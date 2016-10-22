Mouthwatering Louisiana-style dishes at Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant

DUBAI – It doesn’t happen very often to find an eating place that exceeds one’s expectations. But I knew, from the moment that Kabayan Weekly team and I got inside Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant in Abu Dhabi, we are in for a memorable dining experience.
We tried the restaurant’s mouthwatering Louisiana-style boiled seafood favorites. They are generously soaked in three distinct sauces – lemon pepper, garlic butter and “house specialty.”
Their ongoing promotion, Seafood Grande, was served during our visit in the place. It costs only AED 349.
Shrimps, Mussels, Crabs, Salmon, Crab Balls, Corn on the Cob, Citrus Soda, and unlimited rice are included in the promotion.
The sauces are fantastic – the taste and quality of the food are also satisfying.
I may not be a huge fan of seafood, but Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant’s freshness was splendid. The sauce that was poured into my rice and seafood complemented each other. It was all in balance. My personal favorite is their House Specialty, which is also the customer’s best choice according to the restaurant.
Their House Specialty is a surefire hit among Asians and Westerners, most especially to diners who have previously acquainted with Louisiana style seafood concept.
The special Crab Balls look exactly like the regular fishballs being sold at 50 centavos in the Philippines. I almost laughed at the thought. Apparently, as I chew the food that was soaked in Garlic Butter sauce, it popped inside my mouth – in a very satisfying way, as its juice has crab meat and especially made sauce.
Though it was my first seafood escapade in the capital, I must agree with my colleague that the crews are great and very attentive. The place was spacious, perfect for barkada and family trips. The serving time is just right. We waited for almost 20 minutes – but it’s worth the wait.
The location is conveniently located beside ADNOC petrol station, Mariam Al Muhairi building, Airport Road in Al Karamah.
With tagline “The messier the merrier,” I experienced eating like in a boodlefight scene. But here, they do it in a clear sheet of specialized paper.
The simplicity of the menu really caught my attention. Once you order, everything is priced by kilo. With five existing seafood; Shrimps, Crabs, Lobsters, Salmon and Mussels, customers have the option to purchase half or one kilo.
Their cheapest are the crabs – it costs only AED 39 per half a kilo. The expensive one, on the other hand, is their Lobsters, which cost AED 129 per kilo.
The most exciting part of dining in the place is picking your choice of sauce.
According to Eleanor de Leon, owner of the restaurant which opened last May 27, shared that all their seafood, as well as the ingredients, are locally sourced.
“The sauces have some secret ingredients that will surely like by the customers. [French fries, fish and chicken fillets] are air fried. We don’t use oil, only butter. The purpose of this is to offer more healthy options for our customers,” she said.
The main dishes, such as shrimps, crabs, mussels, salmon and crabs, are all cooked in a boiling pot with secret ingredients, De Leon added.
When asked why the dishes are served inside a clear plastic bag, she said it is part of the American seafood experience.
According to De Leon, they are planning to put another stuff on the menu, like Crab Claw and Scallops “soon.”
Interestingly, De Leon said the restaurant managed to reach around 50 percent of the Filipino community in the capital alone.
“People should come here because we do not only serve quality seafood we also have an excellent staff and service to offer,” she said.
