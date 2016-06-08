Mother pleas for help to save son’s life

Dubai – Every mother’s dream is to make sure that their child is well, especially when they are away from them physically.

Cristy Bilog, a single mother of two, has been having sleepless nights ever since her eldest son, Mhars Aldrei, was diagnosed with life-threatening diseases last month.

Cristy’s 17-year-old son was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Anterior Chest through a computerized tomography (CT) scan. When he was admitted on April 1 at Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu, Philippines, doctors found that Mhars had a 15.8 x 9.4 x 8.5 centimeter (cm) mass tumor located in his chest.

She further shared that they recently discovered that the teenager is also suffering from a Germ Cell Tumor in his spinal cord.

“Nag-chemotherapy na siya, three cycles [three sessions per cycle],” Cristy told Kabayan Weekly, noting that the amount for each cycle was approximately P30,000 to P50,000 (AED 2,300 to AED 3,900).

According to the mother, who is the sole breadwinner of the family, due to her son’s illness, Mhars was not able to continue his studies.

“It started in June last year. He kept coughing lang, eventually, he got more sick and he wasn’t even able to attend his finals [exams] for his first year,” Cristy said, noting that his son was studying in college to become a marine engineer.

Due to his multiple conditions, Mhars is not able to walk anymore.

Cristy shared that it hurts to see her own first born suffer such an ordeal.

“Gusto ko nasa tabi niya [ako], pero kailangan kasi ako dito [sa Dubai] para may ipadala. Lahat ng pera na ipinadadala ko para lang sa kanya,” trying to hold back her tears from falling down her face, the mother said.

Having lived in Dubai for four years, Cristy’s friends and colleagues rushed to her side to give her moral support and even helped raised funds to help the Bilog family with the ongoing medical bills.

Last month, a flea market was organized to help pay Mhars’ first cycle of chemotherapy. The said event was able to raise around AED 2,300 which helped pay off part of the medical bills.

“There will be a long process of medication which will cost lots of money, and with my current situation, which is a single parent with an average income in Dubai . . . My income is not even enough to support the medications of my son,” Cristy said.

The Filipina further shared that aside from the medical bills, his son might undergo surgery depending on his progress, and that would be an additional expense for them.

“To all kabayan’s in UAE, I’m knocking on your heart to support my son with this battle. Any help or assistance will be greatly appreciated. Thank you all and may God bless you all,” Cristy said.