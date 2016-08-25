Mother, daughter win Dubai Dubai Musikahan

DUBAI – Mother and daughter duo, Eyzell and Joy Salinel, were named as the first Dubai Dubai Musikahan Songwriting Competition winners for their original song “Inang Ibon.”

They bested 11 other contestants on Friday, August 19, at the Boracay Club in Asiana Hotel.

Eyzell, who performed as the eighth contestant for the night, graced the judges and audiences with her angelic voice while singing the original Pinoy music composed by her and her mother.

The mother and daughter were stunned when they were announced as winners for the night. The two were left in tears of joy after receiving the news.

“We did not expect this. We just kept praying hard to God to have a chance to win,” Joy said.

Eyzell stated that she was more than happy to find out that they won, and mentioned that they even prayed right before she was about to perform on stage.

According to Eyzell, she and her mother wrote their song “Inang Ibon” in 20 minutes. The mother and daughter enjoy writing songs together and have been collaborating multiple times. The winners won AED 5,000 with a round trip ticket for two to Tbilisi, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Rowena Sevillano-Marbella and Narry Vega came second for their song “Panahon ng Pagbabago.” Performed as the fourth contestant for the night, Marbella and Vega won AED 3,000 with a round trip ticket to the Philippines.

“When I found out about the competition, I called her [Marbella] up if she had any lyrics,” Vega said.

The third place was Bernardo Granado for his song “Tayo sa Pagbabago.”

Granado, who performed the song with his band Pearlipinas, won AED 2,000 with a round trip ticket to the Philippines.

Arnie Garcia from The Filipino Channel (TFC), Nicholo Jallores from Illustrado, and OPM Hitmen’s Rannie Raymundo were the judges for the final night of the competition.

“It was very inspiring to see so much talent and so much communities amongst the Filipinos here,” Jallores said.

He mentioned that the top winner was also his top pick for best interpretation, and was happy with the final results.

“I hope na ma-sustain natin ang ganitong level na sense of community and sense of shared destiny that we all feel we are part of something bigger than ourselves, and mag-manifest yun in songwriting, in advocacies, in charity work, and in knowledge building. We just all come together and empower each other,” he added.

For his part, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said that the competition was made to allow Filipino nationals in the country to have other outlet to showcase their talent in songwriting, poetry, and music.

“With this initiative from the Philippine Consulate with the Filipino Ladies in Dubai, we’d like to show the community that the Consulate is trying to empower the Filipino community that is alive and kicking,” he said, adding that the arts should not be ignored.

Cortes said he is hoping that the Dubai Dubai Musikahan will continue and become an annual event.