Money issue behind Donita Rose-Eric Villarama split?

DUBAI—DJ Mo Twister, one of Donita Rose’s close friends, hinted that money may probably be among the issues behind the separation of the actress and her husband Eric Villarama.
The idea was brought up by Mo during the July 12 episode of “Good Times With Mo” where Donita joined as a guest co-host, according to a pep.ph report.
During the episode, Mo discussed how the couple lived a good life while Donita was making millions for being a celebrity, adding how their relationship fell apart amid some changes in the actress’ career.
“Do you think that the guy so goes, ‘Holy s***! I’m gonna date the hottest girl in the country who’s making ten mil per f******* ad, who’s got TV shows, who’s got this, got that.’
“And the moment all of that tends to go away—because we all face a decline in this business—he’s gone,” Mo was quoted as saying in the report.
Donita then answered: “I have thought about that as a possibility.”
The article then continued to quote Mo discussing how Donita was able to provide the needs of their family, while Eric was unemployed.
“But you carried financially.
“You are not just the hottest girl in the region [when you and Eric got married in 2003].
“You also carried it financially for decades.
“He didn’t have a job. It was you. You carried the entire family with your money.
“And you lived a good life. I’ve been into your house. It’s a nice place.
“I’ve been in Singapore, there’s a nice condo. You lived a good life.
“You bought the good s***. You went places,” Mo said.
Donita also admitted funding their wedding that cost around US$80,000.
“Four million pesos on your wedding only to see this? It’s heartbreaking. It’s kinda disappointing,” Mo said.
Instagram photo
In a separate pep.ph July 14 report, Donita admitted that she was surprised to know that Eric posted a photo of him with another woman on his Instagram account.
“I will say that I was shocked. Because there were comments that were made after, ‘What’s going on?’
“Although we’ve been separated for a while already,” Donita was quoted as saying.
According to Donita, they have been separated “for a while” already, but noted that the status of their relationship was not consistent.
“So people have been saying, ‘But you said you we’re okay. How come you’re not okay now?’
“That’s because it’s been on and off, on and off.
“So, now I guess it made it official when the other day I found out that he came out with a [photo],” she said, but noted that Eric apologized to her.
The actress admitted that she is still hurting, but noted that trials can make someone become a better person.
“We don’t really learn a lot through the good times.
“It’s really through the trials and difficulties you really start seeking answers, really turning to God.
“When you feel that things are hopeless. It’s through adversity that we can become better people.”
