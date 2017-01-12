Mocha takes oath as MTRCB board, thanks bashers

DUBAI – Newly appointed Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) board member Mocha Uson only had kind words for her online bashers as she took office at the MTRCB board.

“Para sa mga bashers ko, salamat ng marami dahil sa inyo akin pong pag-aaralan ng maigi ang sakop ng pagiging MTRCB board upang matutunan ang lahat ng kailangang matutunan at dodoblehin ko po ang pagtatrabaho ko para sa bayan,” Uson posted on her MOCHA USON BLOG Facebook page which has more than four million subscribers.

This post was made after the oath-taking of the newly appointed members of the board on Monday, January 9 at the Malacañang.

Uson was named as one of the new board members of MTRB last Tuesday, January 3 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Hindi ko po napigilan maluha habang nanunumpa sa harap ni Tatay Digong kasama pa ang ibang mga appointees sa Malacañang.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala na ang isang katulad ko na ordinaryong tao at minamaltrato ng mga elitista ay nabigyan ng pagkakataon na manilbihan sa ating gobyerno,” Uson stated.

She also added that this new juncture in her life is a success together with President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters.

“Isang karangalan ang maging kabahagi ng isang administrasyon na tunay na naglilingkod sa bayan.

“Ngayon lang nagkaroon ng ganitong klaseng gobyerno ang Pilipinas na ang pinagsisilbihan ay ang ordinaryong mamamayan,” she said.

Other appointed members are Bibeth Orteza and former MTRCB Chairman Consoliza Laguardia.

Uson has previously written that she will first focus on removing “soft porn” scenes on television.

She has also written in an earlier Facebook post that it was never her intention to work in government. She added that she only accepted that position with the condition that she won’t get paid.

Uson stated that she would rather donate her salary to Duterte’s Kitchen, which serves free food to street kids, and the DSWD.

“Akin pong i-video/document sa tuwing tatanggap po tayo ng sahod at idederetso natin ito sa DK at DSWD,” Mocha writes.

She also promised to bring change to MTRCB.

By: Ryan Thomas Namia