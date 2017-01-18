Miss Sinulog UAE candidates show off in talent competition

DUBAI – Sixteen candidates for Miss Sinulog – UAE showed off their individual crafts in the “Talent Show” held at Epic, Capitol Hotel, Dubai last January 13.

The talent competition is a special segment of the pageant equivalent to 30% of the total scores in the finals. The coronation is set during the day-long celebration of the ‘5th Sinulog sa UAE’ on January 20 at Al Wasl Sports Gym, Jaddaf starting 10AM.

“Miss Sinulog – UAE” kicks off this year as an official festival pageant title. In the previous years, it was tagged as “Sinulog Festival Queen”.

The pageant will not only feature the candidate but also the glam team (fashion designers, hair and make-up artists) behind each candidate.

The event opened as candidates strutted in their white casual wear in the production and presentation numbers. Then the individual performances followed.

Cristita Belga (Candidate No.1) and Jenefer Joy Boado (Candidate No. 6) took on an interpretative dance. Maricris Cessumission (Candidate No. 2) exhibited her skills in bartending/flairtending. Joyce Anne Clarisse Gomez (Candidate No. 3) and Marlyn Armamento (Candidate No. 4) showcased ethnic and folk dances, respectively. Janine Benliro (Candidate No. 5) and Sidney Tabocloan (Candidate No. 7) belted their favorite songs. Hazel Colleen Gamboa (Candidate No. 8), Karen Binarao (Candidate No. 10), Juriel Villedor (Candidate No. 11) and Patricia Anne Anonuevo (Candidate No. 16) danced their way to some hits. Catherine Mier (Candidate No. 9) had her own way of ‘slam poetry’ while Vevherly Gador (Candidate No. 12) poured out emotions on her self-composed oration. Anna Carmina Antonio (Candidate No. 13) put on a variety show with a little magic trick to top it all. Arlie Villarmia (Candidate No. 14) brought the Sinulog dance on the floor, followed by a belly-dancing routine by Joannabelle Solomon (Candidate No. 15).

The panel of judges was composed of creative photographer Eros Goze, Sunshine Taboada of Itsoura Motion and Stills and Kunal Bhansali.

Their performances were judged with this criteria: Performance (30%), Choreography (30%), Costume/Props (20%) and Theme/Concept (20%).

Itsoura selected “Top 3 Faces of the Night” that includes Armamento, Antonio and Solomon.

Top five (5) candidates who bested in their talents were Armamento, Gamboa, Binarao, Antonio and Villarmia were preliminarily announced. “Best in Talent” will be declared during the coronation and will receive a sash, a cash prize and a round-trip ticket to the Philippines.

What to expect in the “5th Sinulog sa UAE”?

United Cebuanos (UC), the organizer of the event has prepared all-day activities for everyone.

“Every year, we try to bring something new to the audience. This year, apart from our present candidates in ‘Miss Sinulog’, we will see again the past Festival queens in the street dancing parade together with the ‘Halad (Offering)’ Festival contingents. The winners of the 2nd Visayan Music Festival held earlier will also perform at the venue,” said Ericson Reyes, UC’s Program Committee Head.

“The venue has double the capacity than the usual to accommodate more spectators. There will be the ‘Pitikan’ photography contest, best Sinulog face painting and many more. We will encourage the audience to join the ‘SadSad sa kabuntagun’ (Dancing in the morning) to dance in the sinulog beat,” Reyes ended.

By: DJ John Luna

www.pinasmusiczone.com