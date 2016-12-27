Miss Puerto Rico takes Miss World crown

DUBAI – “It seems like everybody saw the light of your torch Miss Philippines, unfortunately, the judges didn’t.”

This is just an example of a tweet making the rounds all over Twitter after Miss World 2016 announced that Miss Philippines Catriona Gray, 22, ended her journey with a top 5 finish.

But a million-plus social media users backed Gray, saying that she should have w on the pageantry. She may have answered the question in a genuine and humble way, but Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle sealed the victory as the new Miss World.

During the question-and-answer portion, Miss Philippines was asked what attributes one needs to possess wear the crown.

“It takes bravery. To be Miss World is to carry a burning torch. It is an action carried by one to illuminate the lives of many. I would dedicate my whole self, my love for the arts, my voice to uplift, empower and educate people, and it would be my greatest honor to and duty to hold this torch high enough that all the world could feel and see its light,” she answered.

Countless Gray’s supporters became so furious online.

A Twitter user with the user name @kisses_dear posted: “Catriona Gray of Philippines threw an answer that will even give her the Miss Solar System crown if there is [one]. What happened?” Her tweet got more than 400 retweets and a thousand likes.

For his part, @felixababa posted “Dear Miss World judges, are you blind and deaf? Miss Philippines’ answer was the most perfect among the top 5,” he wrote matching thumbs down, crying and brokenhearted emoji.

With 11 retweets and 31 likes as of this writing, @teafairy’s tweet read “Still waiting for the. . . I am so sorry folks. This is an honest mistake. But the real Miss World is Philippines.”

Aces and Queens and Mercator Models Head Jonas Gaffud, meanwhile, posted on his Facebook account advising Gray’s fans to stop hate comments.

“If we won, no hatred on Facebook right? But we did not.

“Let’s be proud as Filipinos and pageant fans for our girl Catriona Gray. For us, she will be always our Miss World.” – Jonas Gaffud

He stated that Filipinos are not alone in this world and there are still others.

He finished his post with a hashtag #BeASport.

Article By: Ryan Namia