Mom finds success in uniting teachers in UAE

Name: Miriam PAGLINAWAN-SERGIO

Position: Founder & President

Organization: Filipino International Teachers Society

Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Hometown: Bustos, Bulacan

Miriam dela Peña Paglinawan-Sergio is the founder and president of the Filipino International Teachers Society (FITS), the first group of teachers organized in the United Arab Emirates.

She has been in the Gulf for more than 20 years. Her early marital problem caused her to leave her then 5-month old son, to work as tutor cum cook, or what she calls a “CPA, Certified Private Atsay.” Today, she’s in-charge of the events and parties at Royal Stables in Mushrif, in the capital emirate of Abu Dhabi.

A work of art

This humble daughter of Bustos town considers the founding of FITS in 2014 as one of her great achievements. The group has now more than a thousand members scattered across UAE, and growing beautifully. The FITS is a non-profit organization that exists for educational, community and family relations purposes, including coordinating and organizing of activities mainly to improve the community atmosphere, most especially at home and school.

What pushed her to organize FITS is the thought of being lost. “As a teacher by profession, I find it ironic, and I have been wondering why of all the existing and accredited professional groups here in the UAE, the educators’ group is nowhere to be found. Teachers are the professionals who produce all other professionals, is it not? So, I committed to myself, I would do what it takes to form one. With God’s guidance, it did happen. I am so happy to say that we finally met our belongingness.”

Many lives have been transformed because of Miriam’s leadership of FITS. “We have successfully produced passers of the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) – 15 in 2014, 55 in 2015, and 111 in 2016. Last year, we produced 6 topnotchers. We were able to encourage the under-board but professional teachers, who were working as helpers in households, malls, offices and hospitals, to take the board exam.”

“It has never been easy to form a group and be successful, but I strongly feel and believe that God is working in me, every step of the way. Our group is growing, and one big thing that we’re so thankful for, is that we managed to gather teachers from all over the UAE, to come out and find belongingness.”

Doing more

“When I was in Dubai, I have placed many OFWs into good jobs. I have also been assisting and guiding workers who have been maltreated by their employers. Now in Abu Dhabi, we have completed quite a number of community projects.”

She has been in the forefront of many activities. “We organized Lend a Hand Outreach Programs starting 2014. We did this twice in 2015 and once in 2016. The recipients were the less-fortunate and distressed OFWs sheltered in POLO-OWWA and the Philippine Embassy.”

As FITS president, she handled the Family Fun Day in Khalidiyah Park in February 2016. As president of the Parents Teachers Council of The Philippine Global School in Abu Dhabi from 2016 to 2018, with more than 1,600 students, I along with my dedicated co-officers, have initiated the very first Family Fun Day on December 9, 2016, which has been very successful. She is a Pinoy Wise member since 2012 – a group that conducts Financial Literacy Programs across the UAE, and is an initiative of the Bayanihan Council, Abu Dhabi.

She remembers very well the success of the Philippine Independence Day celebrations, the 116th and 118th, for she chaired the first one, and as a program director for the second one. “Chairing the event, has been purposeful and memorably historical, as we were able to successfully gather Filipinos and celebrate together in the presence of Philippine Embassy officials, including our Ambassador, subordinates, and the whole of Filipino Community in Abu Dhabi.”

Think better, wisely

She obtained her degree in Bachelor of Secondary Education in 1984 at the Philippine Normal University. This is her advice to those who want to succeed in the Middle East.

“Be who you are. It’s so much waste of time pretending to be someone you are not just to please others. Always do well, than bad. You exert the same effort but happiness and gratitude is earned when we prefer to do the first one.”

“Working abroad is our choice, so we might as well do the things which are important, and worth spending time for. When caught in difficulties or various problems, think better and wisely. Never engage in any illegal activities. Our life in UAE shall pass so always strive to be a good citizen of our host country. Respect its rules and regulations. When able, enjoy its facilities, go to beautiful places and paint memories.”

By: Allen Mondejar